Overstaffed, Understaffed or Just Right: Words From Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To get a job done right, someone will need the proper tools. The necessary instruments vary for businesses, but without proper tools, a project's end result or business' overall performance can be subpar. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of several companies, suggests taking stock of what apparatuses are most important to a business and making sure to be well-stocked on them.

What tools are needed change from business to business, but some are more standard than others. Employees are one of the most common tools, but not always the most thought of in that light. They are still people, but without the proper amount of and properly trained employees, a business would not run optimally. "Sometimes in small businesses, owners might be tempted to try and use as few employees as possible and have the fewer employees cover more tasks. It's good to not flood a business with too many employees who would sit around and not directly benefit the company, but too few employees can be detrimental, as well. Balance in that kind of situation is crucial, as with most things involving running a business," says Frere.

Being properly staffed can mean different things to various companies. Sometimes an employee being trained to handle multiple tasks is perfectly fine, but there are limited hours in a day, and sometimes more employees would be more useful. "Having the proper amount of employees to get a business appropriately taken care of is important. Listen to current employees too on what they have to say regarding whether they need more people or not because they'll know from direct experience. It can be tricky to find just the right balance, but your business will be all the better for it," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

