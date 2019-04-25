Overstock Selects Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ to Improve Employee Experiences for their Organization Worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that Overstock.com has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM to improve experiences for its global team of over 1,700 employees. Overstock will consolidate its existing employee engagement programs onto the Qualtrics XM Platform™ in order to drive experience breakthroughs at all levels of the organization.

Overstock chose Qualtrics because of its leadership in experience management. Overstock will leverage the Qualtrics XM Platform to collect employee feedback more frequently at the most meaningful touchpoints, gather relevant insights in real-time, and empower their leaders with experience data in order to improve employee experiences quickly and at all levels of the organization.

Managers and leaders will have access to personalized dashboards where they can view their team's employee feedback in one place and create action plans for improving engagement. In addition to receiving prescriptive insights from annual engagement and pulse studies, managers and leaders will have a holistic view of the entire employee lifecycle – from onboarding, to post-training and event feedback, to exit – and create best practices for improving the experiences that matter most to employees.

"Overstock has always been driven by a people-first culture," said Meghan Tuohig, Chief People Officer, Overstock.com. "By bringing our employee engagement feedback and data onto one platform, we will continue to increase transparency and empower leaders across the company to measure and improve the experiences that matter most to our people. The combination of Qualtrics' expertise and Overstock's employee-centric philosophy will allow us to continue raising the bar on innovations that enhance our company culture."

"Technology is revolutionizing how leaders and managers discover relevant insights in real-time and take immediate action on improving employee experiences across an entire organization," said Jay Choi, Vice President of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics. "There has never been a more critical time for organizations to drive experience breakthroughs for employees. Overstock has been a leading example of innovation in their industry for decades, and we look forward to working closely with them as they leverage Qualtrics to deliver even more outcomes for their employees and customers."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture , décor , rugs , bedding , home improvement , and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com .

