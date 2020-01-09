Overton Moore Properties Announces Their New General Manager Of Northern California Region

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overton Moore Properties is excited to announce Kelly Lynch as the new General Manager of Northern California. In this newly created role, Kelly will be responsible for expanding Overton Moore's presence in the Northern California Region while overseeing our growing portfolio in the Greater Bay Area.

Kelly brings over 15 years of experience in property management, working with owner/operators and third party management companies. She brings a successful history of managing a diverse collection of commercial real estate properties including medical office, industrial, suburban office buildings, class A high rise, and retail. She has extensive experience in financial reporting, construction management, personnel management, recruiting, and ensuring the properties under her management maintain specified returns on investment. Kelly excels at creating and leading highly motivated teams while building and nurturing strong relationships with both internal and external clients. She is an active member in the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) where she currently serves on the Executive Board of Directors as the Vice President for BOMA Oakland East Bay.

Current projects included in her portfolio comprise Pacific Commons South in Fremont, Morton Commerce Center in Newark, and Marina Gateway in San Leandro where she is in charge of all aspects of project start up, operations and tenant relationships.

We look forward to Kelly bringing her operational expertise, resourcefulness, energy and personal commitment to each of her projects to help Overton Moore continue to grow in the Region.

Contact: Janine Walker

Overton Moore Properties

+1 310-354-2465

jwalker@omprop.com

SOURCE Overton Moore Properties

