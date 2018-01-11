Overton Moore Properties (OMP) Lands Torani And Leases Marina Gateway Industrial Center In San Leandro, CA

OMP, the developer of Marina Gateway Industrial Center in joint venture with LaSalle Investment Management will complete the project by August 2018. "Our vision for the project was to find an advanced manufacturer or food manufacturing company that could take advantage of our pre-designed building features, excellent freeway access, close to a terrific labor pool and being in the business friendly City of San Leandro. We are delighted to have Torani as a long term customer," commented Timur Tecimer, CEO of OMP.

Torani will manufacture their products at the new San Leandro location and plan to have a café, tasting area, and tours open to the public. Torani is an impressive family owned business that has been in operation for 90 years. They have more than 100 naturally flavored syrups, sauces and beverages bases created to add to coffees, sodas, teas, smoothies, cocktails and more. Torani's products are available worldwide.

They currently have 140 employees and anticipate that will increase to 250 employees in 2030. Torani's focus on manufacturing a quality product sustainably fits in well in the San Leandro. Torani joins a list of companies that have located in San Leandro where there is a strong history of food manufacturing.

Kevin Hatcher, Senior Vice President from CBRE's Oakland office represented OMP and David Black, Senior Vice President and Bob Ferraro, Senior Vice President of CBRE represented Torani.

The project will feature 32' clear height, ESFR fire life system, and gated 185' truck court, capacity for 60 trailer parking and enormous utility infrastructure that will appeal to manufacturing and distribution occupiers. The site has onsite Water Well capable of 700 gallons per minute and sewer capacity including up to $4 Million of connection credits. Additionally, the building can accommodate solar roof panels on the entire roof structure. The property has connectivity advantages with San Leandro Fiber Optic Loop.

HPA is the architect for the project and KPRS is the General Contractor. Wells Fargo N.A. provided the construction financing.

About Overton Moore Properties

Overton Moore Properties (OMP) is a privately held company specializing in real estate development, acquisition, master planning, marketing, asset management, property management, construction management, and financial reporting of industrial, office and mixed-use projects. OMP's long-term franchise value, local market knowledge, deep relationships with tenants and the brokerage community and strong institutional relationships have contributed to its success throughout the past 42 years. OMP has constructed and acquired more than 40 million square feet of office, industrial, and mixed-use space, developing more than 1,598 acres of raw land throughout California and Arizona. The firm also owns and manages over 6 million square feet of space in the region.

