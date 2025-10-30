OVERTONE Accelerates Retail Growth with Nationwide Expansion in Sprouts Farmers Market

Known for its vegan and cruelty-free formulas, OVERTONE makes salon-quality color accessible to wellness-minded shoppers across the country.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OVERTONE, the cruelty-free leader in semi-permanent hair color, today announced its retail expansion into major Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the nation. This launch marks a significant moment in OVERTONE's mission to make clean, vibrant hair color more accessible than ever—reaching ingredient-conscious, and shoppers who prioritize sustainability through Sprouts' trusted wellness retail environment.

"At OVERTONE, we believe that color should care as much as it transforms," said Barbara Roll, Chief Executive Officer at OVERTONE. "Expanding into Sprouts goes beyond just a new retail partner for us, it's about redefining what clean beauty means for your hair. As the first and only semi-permanent hair color system in Sprouts, we're proud to offer vibrant, nourishing color in a space where wellness meets self-expression."

OVERTONE's fan-favorite Color Depositing Treatment Masks, including shades like Ginger Glow, Espresso Brown, Scarlet Red, and Golden Rose, are now available at Sprouts stores nationwide. These innovative formulas deliver bold, expressive color in just 10–15 minutes without bleach, ammonia, or peroxide—while deeply conditioning the hair. Enriched with avocado oil, shea butter, and coconut oil, the masks bridge the gap between color innovation and hair wellness, supporting scalp health and hydration for hair type and texture.

Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its commitment to natural, sustainable, and wellness-forward products, making it the ideal home for OVERTONE's clean, vegan, high-performing hair color. Together, the partnership aims to solidify OVERTONE as the first and only clean, semi-permanent hair color system at Sprouts, building lasting trust through transparent ingredients.

From scalp health to sustainability, OVERTONE is building a new kind of color category—one rooted in wellness, individuality, and care. By joining Sprouts' shelves, the brand continues to push the boundaries of clean beauty, offering consumers vibrant self-expression without compromise.

OVERTONE's Color Depositing Treatment Masks are now available at major Sprouts stores and online at Sprouts.com with the full nationwide rollout happening mid December. For more information on the brand and its products, visit OVERTONE.co.

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, OVERTONE founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, OVERTONE has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color space, building a radically inclusive digital community, and providing consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. For more information or to purchase products, visit OVERTONE.co.

