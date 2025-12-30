Overture Orthopaedics Announces Milestone $1.0M in Sales of its OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System® to Relieve Pain and Dysfunction Associated with Articular Cartilage Lesions, Osteochondral Defects, and Early Osteoarthritis in the Knee

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overture Orthopaedics, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company providing surgeons with innovative joint preservation solutions in sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery, announced it has achieved the $1.0M milestone in sales of its award-winning OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System.

OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System® - femoral and tibial components. The implants’ baseplates are 3D printed, porous titanium to promote osseointegration and solid fixation. Articulating surfaces for the femoral and tibial components are titanium nitride, and an overmolded Vitamin E treated, highly crosslinked polyethylene, respectively. OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System® post-op Images - femoral and tibial components.

OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System implants are designed specifically as an alternative when it is still too early for arthroplasty, but biological repair options are not viable for treating early osteoarthritis and focal cartilage lesions. The system is composed of femoral and tibial implants intended to be used in the partial replacement of the articular surfaces of the knee. These implants were designed with sizing options that allow the surgeon to replace only the diseased or damaged region of the joint while preserving healthy native cartilage and soft tissue. The procedure is referred to as Focalplasty®.

"As a cartilage preservation doctor, seeing my younger patients getting older, getting more arthritic while wanting to maintain their active lifestyles, techniques such as meniscus transplantation and osteochondral allograft are less successful; so we need other options such as metallic implants to help us resurface joints and be a key part of our cartilage repair algorithm," said Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, Professor and Vice Chair of the Orthopaedic Surgery Department at Cedars-Sinai, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Major League Soccer, and Team Physician of U.S. Soccer. "I think the Overture solution gives us an ideal alternative solution to deficits of cartilage and bone in the osteoarthritic situation where the knee begins showing signs of a catabolic state. Overture will continue gaining traction as a solution to address this growing subset of patients."

With the ever-increasing active patient population, the number of cartilage restoration surgeries performed annually exceeds 300,000, notably growing each year. A 2021 paper on chondral lesions of the knee in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery by Dekker et al., highlights current surgical and biological options for treatment of isolated cartilage defects continue to present significant challenges for patients and surgeons in terms of cost and complexity, including inconsistent healing, donor site morbidity, and degradation over time. According to a study by McCormick et al. that focused on trends in the surgical treatment of articular cartilage lesions in the United States, some procedures such as chondrocyte implantation reach costs as high as $83,073 due to multi-stage surgeries, laboratory processing, associated episode of care, and societal considerations.

"There exists a large and growing group of patients between the ages of 35 and 65 who present with symptomatic articular cartilage lesions and early osteoarthritis of the knee," said James Young Kim, Overture's Chief Executive Officer. "These patients are often deemed inappropriate for partial and total knee replacements and are increasingly seeking alternatives to early joint reconstruction, preferring joint preservation options. However, the efficacy of current biologic cartilage repair strategies in joint preservation remains questionable due to long term durability, progressive knee joint catabolism, and prolonged recovery with inconsistent results in middle aged and older patients. Overture's solution addresses this group with a bridging procedure to delay joint reconstruction so that patients can maintain their active lifestyles for a longer period of their lives."

Overture's technologically advanced, biocompatible implants have baseplates that are 3D printed, porous titanium to promote solid fixation; articulating surfaces for the femoral and tibial components are clinically proven titanium nitride and over-molded highly cross-linked Vitamin E treated polyethylene, respectively. The implants are a fraction of the cost of biological options.

The OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System is 510(k) cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration and available for immediate use, with all instrumentation sterile-packed for streamlined, single-use efficiency in the operating room.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call 949-889-3784.

About Overture Orthopaedics

Overture Orthopaedics is a privately held medical device company providing sports medicine and orthopaedic surgeons with specially designed implants to relieve pain and dysfunction associated with articular cartilage lesions, osteochondral defects, and early osteoarthritis. We believe that our solutions raise the standard of care in joint preservation by providing state of the art surgical tools that streamline use in the operating room, reduce the global cost of care, and enhance outcomes so that patients can get back to and maintain their active lifestyles longer. For more information regarding Overture Orthopaedics, please visit www.overtureortho.com.

"Overture Orthopaedics®, OvertureTi Knee Resurfacing System®, and Focalplasty® are trademarks of Overture Orthopaedics"

Contact: James Young Kim

Overture Orthopaedics

Tel: +1.949.889.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Overture Orthopaedics