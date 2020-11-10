Joint Media Statement: Overturning Affordable Care Act Would Have Devastating Consequences for Millions of Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The stakes have never been higher for the millions of Californians who rely on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for access to the vital health care services they and their loved ones count on every day. As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the future of the ACA, one point is clear: this momentous law has become part of the fabric of our entire health care system.

So many things we all count on could be upended if the ACA is overturned:

Guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, including almost 950,000 people who have contracted COVID-19.

The ability of 2 million young adults under age 26 to remain on their parents' health plans.

The expansion of Medi-Cal to nearly 4 million low-income Californians, including single childless adults ages 19-25 with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

Subsidies through Covered California to make individual health insurance more affordable.

Enhanced Medicare payments to hospitals, doctors, and other providers that help ensure seniors have access to the care they need, when they need it.

Cutting through all the partisanship, politics, and legal arguments, the ACA is really about one thing: people. Without the ACA, millions of Californians who rely on its protections will be sicker, their ability to provide for their families will be at risk, and they will face an uncertain future.

With so much at stake, we hope the Supreme Court rules to protect the health of all Californians.

José Alberto Arévalo, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

Peter DuBois, J.D. Board Chair, Latinx Physicians of California

Executive Director, California Dental Association





Charles Bacchi

Denise Duncan, R.N. President & CEO, California Association of Health Plans

President, United Nurses Association of California





Carmela Castellano-Garcia, Esq.

Alma Hernández President & CEO, California Primary Care Association

Executive Director, SEIU California





Dustin Corcoran, M.B.A.

Kiran Savage-Sangwan, M.P.A. CEO, California Medical Association

Executive Director, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network





Carmela Coyle

Anthony Wright President & CEO, California Hospital Association

Executive Director, Western Center for Law & Poverty





Crystal D. Crawford, Esq.



Executive Director, Western Center on Law & Poverty





SOURCE California Hospital Association

