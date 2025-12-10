Overview Energy exits stealth with world's first airborne power-beaming demonstration for space solar energy

Airborne milestone validates the system Overview will take to orbit—a critical step toward delivering energy from space to the grid

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview Energy , a space solar energy company making satellites to beam energy from orbit to Earth's grid, today emerged from stealth after successfully transmitting power from a moving aircraft to a ground receiver 5 kilometers (3 miles) below—the company's second major milestone on the path to delivering grid-scale clean energy from space.

Overview's satellites will beam energy to large solar projects on Earth, allowing them to generate power at night and turn solar into a reliable 24/7 resource. The satellites will collect continuous sunlight in geosynchronous orbit and transmit it as safe, low-intensity near-infrared light, using wavelengths already proven in fiber-optic networks, medical imaging, and security cameras. This wavelength choice makes the architecture both highly efficient and passively safe, able to link the constant light of the sun in space to the real-time needs of Earth's grid with dispatchable utility-scale power.

A single Overview satellite cluster will be capable of serving multiple continents and dynamically shifting power delivery based on demand. The system is being designed from the start to strengthen grid reliability and to meet the needs of energy-intensive users like data centers, growing cities, and large military bases. Existing and future solar projects will serve as the receivers for Overview's system. Together, these elements form a flexible, resilient energy network that can deliver power instantly to where it's needed.

"Imagine sunlight collected 36,000 kilometers above Earth, then arriving as clean energy wherever the grid needs it," said Marc Berte, Founder and CEO of Overview Energy. "That's what we're making real. Our airborne milestone proved that the core transmission system works in motion—the same foundation that will operate in orbit. Space solar energy will only matter when it powers real demand on Earth, and we're designing for that scale from day one."

Overview's airborne demonstration validated that its power beaming system works in motion, which is a world's first for high-power wireless energy transmission. The test used the same optics and laser chain that will be taken to space and successfully transmitted power via near-infrared light from a moving aircraft to a ground receiver. It confirmed that the company's system—lasers, optics, and control—performs under real-world conditions, forming a bridge between laboratory validation and Overview's upcoming orbital demonstration in low Earth orbit.

"Overview Energy is building a key pillar for our growing energy demand, one that can dynamically allocate energy where it is the most valuable and scale without the constraints of ground-based generation and transmission," said Reed Sturtevant, General Partner at Engine Ventures. "Their space solar energy approach isn't just technically ambitious; it's designed with real-world deployment in mind from the get-go. Engine Ventures backs companies like Overview where the founders bring technical depth and commercial discipline to build infrastructure that will have global impact."

While in stealth, Overview has designed its system to meet the technical, safety, economic, and regulatory requirements of real-world deployment. The airborne demonstration marks Overview's second major milestone, after validating its laser and optics system at thousands of watts in the lab. A low Earth orbit demonstration will follow in 2028, proving end-to-end functionality from space. Commercial operations in geosynchronous orbit are targeted to begin with the world's first megawatt transmission from space in 2030.

Founded in 2022, Overview is led by experts in energy, lasers, space, manufacturing, business, and regulation. Its leadership team has founded deep tech startups, built high-power laser systems, led space programs, launched constellations of satellites, stood up manufacturing lines, and shaped global space regulation. The company has raised $20M to date and is backed by Engine Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital, Prime Movers Lab, EQT Foundation, Earthrise Ventures, Aurelia Institute, and others.

Overview Energy is turning uninterrupted sunlight in space into energy on Earth wherever it's needed. Its satellites will collect solar energy 24/7 in geosynchronous orbit and beam it to receivers on the ground—existing and future utility-scale solar projects—as safe near-infrared light. The system will be able to shift power across continents in real time based on demand, without changing infrastructure on the ground. Founded in 2022, Overview has already achieved first-of-its-kind power beaming from a moving airborne transmitter and is backed by leading investors in energy, aerospace, and climate technology.

