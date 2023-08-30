Overview of Portfolio Analysis for Oil and Gas Companies

SpendEdge Highlights Significance of Ethical Sourcing of Cosmetic Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the tips to effectively implement ethical sourcing of cosmetic products.

In the resource, the market intelligence leader focused on the ever-increasing consumer demand for organic or ethical products in the cosmetic industry and also mentioned a few strategies that can help the cosmetic industry in achieving ethical standards.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared the essential tips to ensure ethical sourcing of cosmetic products:

  1. Be cruelty-free and vegan
    Although animal testing for cosmetics is banned by the European Union, the majority of the world still permits it.
  2. Evaluate suppliers 
    Companies selling cosmetic products need to do proper research on their suppliers before sourcing products.
  3. Monitor supplier contracts 
    Make points in initial supplier contracts that audit, and spontaneous checks of raw materials used in the cosmetic products may occur.
  4. Ensure its a Fairtrade 
    Cosmetic products use many agricultural products, which are often grown by overworked and underpaid laborers.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

