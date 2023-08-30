Overview of Portfolio Analysis for Oil and Gas Companies

SpendEdge Highlights Significance of Ethical Sourcing of Cosmetic Products

SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the tips to effectively implement ethical sourcing of cosmetic products.

In the resource, the market intelligence leader focused on the ever-increasing consumer demand for organic or ethical products in the cosmetic industry and also mentioned a few strategies that can help the cosmetic industry in achieving ethical standards.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared the essential tips to ensure ethical sourcing of cosmetic products:

Be cruelty-free and vegan

Although animal testing for cosmetics is banned by the European Union, the majority of the world still permits it. Evaluate suppliers

Companies selling cosmetic products need to do proper research on their suppliers before sourcing products. Monitor supplier contracts

Make points in initial supplier contracts that audit, and spontaneous checks of raw materials used in the cosmetic products may occur. Ensure its a Fairtrade

Cosmetic products use many agricultural products, which are often grown by overworked and underpaid laborers.

Read the full resource: Click here!

