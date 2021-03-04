Overview of the Global Pharma 4.0 market with an Emphasis on Digital Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products, 2021 Report

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharma 4.0" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed exposure to the Pharma 4.0 market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of Pharma 4.0 along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, and drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in market growth.

This study's goals are to determine the current market scenario for Pharma 4.0 and to assess the market's growth potential during the forecast period. The research explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that will have an impact on the growth of the market for Pharma 4.0. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market for Pharma 4.0 and the future direction of the market.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Technological advances over the last three centuries have helped make people's lives easier and richer. Technology has continually advanced to a higher level from one era to the next, starting with the Industrial Revolution. Now, we are seeing the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0.

The First Industrial Revolution followed the proto-industrialization period. This industrial revolution started in the eighteenth century with the advent of the steam engine when steam began powering everything from agriculture machinery to textile manufacturing. This industrial revolution is also called 'The Age of Mechanical Production.' Agrarian societies gave way to urbanization with steam power.

The Second Industrial Revolution began toward the end of the nineteenth century with massive technological advancements that led to the emergence of new sources of energy such as electricity, gas and oil. Other important advances in The Second Industrial Revolution included developments in steel production, chemicals and methods of communication such as the telegraph and the telephone. The Second Industrial Revolution is considered the most important one to this day because of the inventions of the automobile and the plane at the beginning of the twentieth century.

The Third Industrial Revolution was brought forth through the rise of electronics, telecommunications and of course computers. Through these new technologies, the third industrial revolution opened the doors to space exploration, Internet communications and biotechnology.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution can be described as the blurring of boundaries between the physical, digital and biological worlds. It is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing, and other technologies. Industry 4.0 is emerging within subsets of various vertical industries, with one of the first being the pharmaceutical industry.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global pharma 4.0 market with an emphasis on digital manufacturing of pharmaceutical products

Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global pharma 4.0 market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end-user and region for the key market segment and sub-segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Insight into the market potential for Pharma 4.0 industrial revolution, technology advancements, regulatory updates, and industry growth drivers and opportunities within the segment

Discussion on issues like patent expiry and their impact on the global pharmaceutical market, and details of changes in drug development

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Pharma 4.0: Technology Background

Introduction

First Industrial Revolution

Textile Industry

Iron and Steel

Chemical Production

Second Industrial Revolution

Chemical Industry

Electricity

Transportation

Agriculture and Food Processing

Third Industrial Revolution

Fourth Industrial Revolution

Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations

Introduction

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

ICH Q10

Chapter 4 Pharma 4.0: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma 4.0

Chapter 6 Key Technologies in Pharma 4.0

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharma

Types of Artificial Intelligence

Application of Artificial Intelligence in Pharma

Pharma Companies Using AI Platform

3D Printing in Pharma

Types of 3D Printing Technology

3D Printing Technology in Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Players Using 3D Printing Technology

Advantages of 3D Printing Technology in Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Robotics in Pharma

Application of Robots in the Pharma Industry

Commonly Used Robots in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Pharma Industry

Applications of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in the Pharma Industry

Internet of Things (IoT) in the Pharma Industry

IoT in Healthcare

Application of IoT in Pharma

Blockchain Technology in the Pharma Industry

Application of Blockchain in Pharma

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

