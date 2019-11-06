DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability Sense or Cents: How do Companies Incorporate Sustainability Decisions in their Businesses?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This brief report summarizes a potent new force helping to determine product and company outcomes. The report describes the integration of a business calculus that functions as a total area of consumer adoption and stickiness, the volume of combined product performance, the trajectory of product applications, and the overall internal team support and effectiveness. Sustainability and environmental mathematics are helping to shape a new sense of how to optimize dollar results.



One of the emergent themes uncovered is that the new sustainability calculus requires multi-sector participation. Cutting carbon emissions has little effect if all your neighbors are increasing emissions. In much the same way, converting to green chemistries, or adopting closed-loop sourcing procedures has little value if the products are disposed of without re-use, or if the next product cycle isn't able to influence without incurring massive tear-down or separations and purification costs. No person is an island, and no product stands alone in the integration of sustainability success. As readers will see in the Walmart case study, companies with a clear vision of the future see sustainability adoption as a massive opportunity, not an inconvenience.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the sustainability sense and responsible investing marketplace, and the importance of sustainability decisions for increasing business outcomes

Industry perspectives of the sustainability agenda and steps toward a more sustainable future

Details pertaining to sustainability decisions and competitive advantage for the companies incorporating sustainability

Key Topics Covered:



How Large Is the Sustainable and Responsible Investing Marketplace?

Importance of Focusing on Sustainability in Business Decisions

Case Studies: Who Incorporates Sustainability Decisions?

Walmart

Amazon

Facebook

Google

Do These Decisions Promote Economic Success?

Benefits of Participating in the Circular Economy

Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Hewlett Packard

LanzaTech

What Else?

Is the Inclusion of Sustainability Decisions on the Top of a CEO's Agenda?

How do These Decisions Impact Consumers?

What Are the Tradeoffs of Pushing Sustainability Within a Company Structure?

Concluding Thoughts



