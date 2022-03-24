Overwhelmed Starting Your Online Business? Consultant and Coach Christine Hansen's New Book Will Help You Do the Hard Work, Have Fun, and Stay Grounded

LUXEMBOURG, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book We Mean Business, award-winning Luxembourg business consultant and coach Christine Hansen draws on her years of experience with online entrepreneurs to guide them through the sometimes overwhelming process of creating and growing a new business.

We Mean Business Book Mock Up Christine Hansen and her book

Hansen's book is the source "in which you get absolutely everything you need in one volume without making you feel overwhelmed or out of your element," she writes in her introduction. We Mean Business does not come with a promise to make you rich in 30 days. Hansen focuses instead on "strategy and substance," drawn from her experience as a consultant and coach, with practical suggestions that reflect her "main true values: honesty, authenticity, and kindness."

The new guide gives entrepreneurs Hansen's best advice on creating a brand that reflects their values and goals, finding a niche, setting up and running a business, marketing, and staying aware of their personal mental health during this journey. Online entrepreneurs also will learn practical business strategies that encourage sustainable growth, mindset tips and goals that will help them overcome internal mental blocks (including imposter syndrome), and financial best practices for a profitable business.

We Mean Business already is receiving accolades from readers, who consistently give it a five-star rating.

It was recently number 1 on Amazon's Kindle Store Business Consulting bestseller list, number 1 in the Home-Based Business Advertising category, and number 1 in the Home-Based Business category. The book also made number 1 in Amazon's Sales and Selling category, number 1 in Advertising, number 2 in Women in Business, number 2 in Home-Based Businesses eBooks, number 3 in Small Business books, number 3 in Business Marketing and Sales, and number 3 in Business Development and Entrepreneurship eBooks.

Hansen's work has been featured in media such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Vogue, The Guardian, and The Jerusalem Post. On her Web page, christinemeansbusiness.com , readers can find more information about her services, her Business Trippers program, and testimonials from customers. She hosts a podcast, "Christine Means Business," available on many podcast platforms.

We Mean Business (225 pages) is available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions at amazon.com For more information, visit www.christinemeansbusiness.com .

Media contact:

Christine Hansen

[email protected]

+352691119205

SOURCE Christine Hansen