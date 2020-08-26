OVHcloud® Advances its Market Leading Cloud Storage Platform with Acquisition from EXTEN Technologies

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud, a global cloud leader and the largest European cloud provider, today announced that it has acquired the technology of EXTEN Technologies, Inc., a US-based storage software company specializing in NVMe over Fabrics.

With the acquisition of EXTEN's technology and team, OVHcloud aims to build and offer to its customers the best performance/price block storage solution in the industry. Based in Austin, Texas, EXTEN is a technology developer leader and has been a pioneer in NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) storage software with over 20 filed patents.

EXTEN offers an outstanding disaggregated storage platform that replaces local NVMe drives with flexible shared pools of fault tolerant capacity, without any tradeoff on performance. This allows high availability deployments for performance critical workloads, such as databases, video processing and data analytics.

OVHcloud is committed to enhancing its leadership position in the industry both organically and through unique acquisition opportunities capable of boosting growth and catalyzing differentiation in critical areas of development. With the recently announced acquisition of OpenIO, a leader of Object Storage software technology, OVHcloud has demonstrated its ambition to create for its customers the best and most versatile storage offering available on the market. EXTEN's cutting-edge technologies match with this mission notably addressing the increasing demand for performance focused workloads.

EXTEN's workforce, recognized in the ecosystem for their distinguished technical skills, will work closely with OVHcloud's existing team of experts in the United States and in the rest of the world.

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud hosting provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud provides a smarter solution for bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions. The group manages 30 data centers across 12 sites on 4 continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own data centers and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges – today and tomorrow. With a 20-year heritage, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technology, as the group strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution. https://us.ovhcloud.com

