OVHcloud positioned in the "Major Players" Category in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service 2022 Vendor Assessment

ROUBAIX, France, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud, the European cloud leader, is named as a "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48861822, November 2022). The IDC MarketScape evaluated 13 companies to assess strategies and capabilities.

*IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "OVHcloud has attractive and transparent pricing (e.g., it does not bill for API calls). It also has valuable service adjacency given it also offers dedicated private servers, web hosting, and hosted private clouds. This helps make it a one-stop shop for companies still early in their journey to the public cloud, as they can start the transition with OVHcloud using older deployment models and then maintain the same commercial relationship if and when they decide to move those workloads."

The report also noted, "OVHcloud's roots as a European service provider also puts the company in the catbird seat for conversations about sovereign cloud and data residency, and indeed, it has baked these factors into its development approach for years. It has also made sustainability a strong focus for many years."

From a portfolio standpoint, the IDC MarketScape notes the recent investments made in building out software services higher up the stack in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, databases, and container orchestrations, while continuing to court partners focused on commercial and open-source software to build its ecosystem.

"As the only European-based cloud provider represented in the Worldwide Public Cloud IaaS MarketScape, OVHcloud is uniquely positioned to address the needs of customers in that region and beyond" said Dave McCarthy, Research Vice President, cloud and edge infrastructure services at IDC. "The company's investments in the areas of digital sovereignty and sustainability are well aligned to the requirements of global organizations."

"We are pleased to be named as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Public Cloud IaaS ." said Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud. "This assessment encourages us to further expand and accelerate our efforts in the field of PaaS to better meet our customers expectations all the while maintaining our positioning at the forefront of a trusted cloud, but also as pioneer for sustainable infrastructure."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging an integrated model for over 20 years that guarantees total control of its value chain, from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions, combining performance, predictable pricing and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

