OVHcloud® US and Lenet Partner to Make Migration to Cloud Easier, Cost-Predictable, and More Secure

"Businesses are wanting to move their infrastructure to the cloud, and with OVHcloud being an alternative to hyperscalers, this partnership allows us to help clients transition with unmatched flexibility and the least skills gap possible, while keeping costs low and predictable for IT leaders," said Lenet CEO and Founder Olivier Havette. "With our client workloads running on OVHcloud infrastructure and VMware ® , we will be able to offer companies a smooth transition to the same environment using OVHcloud's Hosted Private Cloud solutions. Lenet also has a long history as a security provider, and we are looking forward to joining forces with OVHcloud to continue to elevate cyber defenses for our clients."

This strategic partnership also enables Lenet and OVHcloud US – both member companies of the French-American Chamber of Commerce-Atlanta and La French Tech – to seamlessly assist French-based companies who are newly entering or expanding across North America with OVHcloud US acting as the cloud provider and Lenet as the integrator.

"We're proud to team up with a fellow French innovator and leading IT integrator to enable companies from SMB to enterprise to migrate data to the cloud in a way that makes the lives of CTOs and CIOs easier," said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffery Gregor. "Migrating your organization's infrastructure to the cloud is a great way to reduce cost, become more flexible, and keep you focused on growing your business. By using an alternative cloud provider like OVHcloud US, you can make a progressive and less risky transition possible by leveraging the best cloud solutions for each of your needs. Together with Lenet, companies across North America will have the choice to experience a truly open cloud with vertical integration, price predictability and transparency, and more importantly, flexibility. Change is now easier and more cost effective than it's ever been."

To learn more about OVHcloud® US, please visit us.ovhcloud.com.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating more than 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability, and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom. https://us.ovhcloud.com/

About Lenet

Founded in 2005, Lenet is a renowned end-to-end IT service provider for businesses operating in the United States.

Our passion is to help businesses grow by simplifying their digital transformation. We specialize in helping brands expand while driving unrivaled value and exciting performance. Our clients are esteemed globally and work in various industries, including retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and tourism.

Our work is founded on data-driven insight and a rigorous understanding of every client's technology concerns. The proper positioning of IT and its associated processes is vital to keeping our clients in business. At Lenet, this certainty drives our daily actions.

Our technicians are qualified engineers who have gained experience from prestigious institutions across France and the United States. They have joined Lenet for the opportunity to apply their talents and help solve complex technology challenges.

At Lenet, we work to become our clients' trusted advisors – an indispensable resource to their businesses within the United States. https://lenet.com/

SOURCE OVHcloud US