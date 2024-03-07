OVHcloud® US Appoints New Sales Director to Drive Growth and Innovation

Sales Director Plans to Accelerate Market Expansion and Client Engagement with Strategic Focus on Helping Clients Navigate an Ever-changing Cloud Landscape

RESTON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud® US, a leading global cloud provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Maher as the new Sales Director of OVHcloud US. Maher brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position with over 20 years of experience across technology and sales. His proven track record in sales leadership, paired with a deep understanding of the technology industry, will be instrumental in driving growth, expanding customer relationships, and delivering an exceptional customer experience to OVHcloud US customers.

"I'm excited to join OVHcloud US where my goal is to help position the U.S. as a top revenue-producing region for OVHcloud. This is an industry that is ever-changing and forces customers to adapt faster. I am driven by the challenge to help our customers evolve and optimize their environments as their cloud needs grow," said OVHcloud US Sales Director Peter Maher. "My focus remains on fostering close collaborations with our clients and partners, and adding value and context across the board within the organization."

Prior to joining OVHcloud US, Maher held senior sales roles at technology-focused startup companies, where he consistently exceeded sales targets, fostered strong client relationships, and helped multiple organizations create a massive footprint in their respective industries. His passion for innovation and his customer-centric approach aligned perfectly with the OVHcloud US commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions with outstanding service.

"Strong sales leadership plays a pivotal role in our growth trajectory, and we are thrilled to welcome Peter Maher to the OVHcloud US team," said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. "His experience in driving revenue, coupled with his strategic insights and customer-centric approach, makes him a great fit for our organization. Peter's expertise will undoubtedly reinforce our position as a competitive cloud provider in the industry, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact of his leadership across our continued success."

One of Peter's priorities in his new role is helping companies understand the many advantages of working with OVHcloud, like cost predictability and access to OVHcloud's technical experts. "We understand that most of our clients are not technical gurus and need our expertise, and that's why they are coming to us as a provider. Combining a more hands-on, proactive engagement approach from a relationship standpoint, and having a more open environment from a technology standpoint, is what differentiates us from other providers. I believe these principles will be critical as we continue our growth in 2024 and beyond," Maher added.

To learn more about OVHcloud® US, please visit us.ovhcloud.com.

Learn more about OVHcloud US

Follow OVHcloud US on Twitter

Follow OVHcloud US on LinkedIn

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 42 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

SOURCE OVHcloud US