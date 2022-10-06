OVHcloud® US Disaster Recovery Brings Business Continuity While Controlling Costs

Superior disaster recovery brings scalability, better availability, and ongoing replication with cost-predictability defending against the elements and cyberattacks

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud® US, a leading global cloud provider, and its disaster recovery offerings eliminate downtime and ensure data is backed up in a secure environment for continuous data protection and instant recovery in the face of today's unprecedented cyberthreats and challenges. With a superior approach compared to common DR models, OVHcloud US DR is budget-friendly, cost-predictable, highly available, and scalable.

"Studies show the global cost of cyber-attacks on businesses were $3 trillion in 2015 and are expected to reach $10.5 trillion in 2025," said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffery Gregor. "71 percent of these attacks are focused on small and midsized businesses, and many of these businesses do not have the appropriate disaster recovery plan in place fit for their workloads and environment. As time goes on, ransomware groups are being more aggressive and asking for larger payouts. Businesses of all sizes need to make sure they are prepared for every scenario that may threaten their business and profits – which is why our active disaster recovery offerings are superior in that we are proactively working to deliver business continuity, while ensuring that costs do not get out of control for IT teams defending their organizations."

Other common disaster recovery models have major limitations.

Branch and co-location replication models require large amounts of capital and are expensive in terms of hardware maintenance, refreshes, software licensing, IT staffing, and server rack space.

Other big cloud providers lock customers into proprietary tools, hoping that IT teams will have the time and interest in becoming experts at these tools – or forcing organizations to hire new staff members. Customers also pay for putting data and apps into their cloud so costs can skyrocket easily until disaster strikes. Transaction and data migration costs are also immensely unpredictable.

The backup cloud connector and cloud volumes models do not allow organizations to use the environment until a disaster is declared. If there is a disaster, expensive support costs may skyrocket to get DR sites working, in addition to long-term storage, connectivity, and compute resource costs. There is also no indication of how long it would take to get new servers up and running.

"If the customer does suffer an attack, they have almost no downtime, data loss, or unexpected expenses while getting their systems back online with an active disaster recovery plan," continued Gregor. "With predictable cost-effectiveness with no locking into long-term contracts and absolutely no ingress, egress, or data call fees; instant scalability during outages; no degradation of service; and complete and ongoing replication via a cross-country vRack backbone and data centers in Virginia and Oregon – we simply approach disaster recovery in a manner that minimizes impact on profit and your business, while never nickel and diming our customers."





OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating more than 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability, and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom. https://us.ovhcloud.com/

