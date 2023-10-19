OVHcloud® US Sets to Roll Out Identity and Access Management for Complete Control of Cloud Access

OVHcloud Identity and Access Management is part of the Group's ongoing product roadmap and commitment to continuous innovation. Accessible through a centralized user interface directly within the OVHcloud control panel, as well as from the OVHcloud API, the feature allows granular control of an organization's security privileges and provides total control over who can access digital resources. Available for Public Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud, IAM helps to improve security by thwarting malicious attacks and supports enhanced compliance and productivity for IT teams by delivering a higher level of performance for users' login.

With Identity Federation, IAM allows customers to connect to the corporate directory of their choice via SSO. With granular policy management that spans through the complete OVHcloud product portfolio, it's easier than ever to create user groups, define the minimum set of authorizations granted by default, and leverage OAuth2 tokens within IAM policies or authentication through OVHcloud API. OVHcloud Terraform provider also now includes IAM actions so IT teams can fully automate their OVHcloud deployments. Capabilities such as audits and logs help organizations keep tabs on access to help comply with regulations and standards related to data privacy and security.

"We are committed to our customers and continue to enrich the features of our Identity and Access Management solution: after having enabled federation and identity management for our IaaS solutions, we're proud to expand fine-grained policy management to our trusted cloud services: this is a key enabler for our customers, offering some of the most advanced features one can think of," said Thierry Souche, Chief Technology Officer OVHcloud.

An IAM to control cloud access - A secure and sustainable offer

Offering Identity and Access Management, OVHcloud aims at answering IT organization needs for fine-grained access policy management and identity federation on a trusted cloud. The new IAM is integrated with other OVHcloud services and is available for all solutions in the product portfolio.

OVHcloud has strong expertise in infrastructure, offering a trusted cloud in environmentally friendly data centers. Furthermore, OVHcloud data centers take advantage of a unique industrial model with a bespoke water-cooling system that contributes to a truly sustainable cloud.

Availability

IAM is currently available in Beta and will roll out globally for free to all customers on October 25th.

