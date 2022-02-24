OVHcloud® US Solutions Power Liquipedia Fan Updates and More

"It's an honor for OVHcloud US to have been chosen by the world's largest esports wiki based on the technology preferences of Team Liquid's chief information officer and team," said OVHcloud US General Manager, Jeffrey Gregor. "OVHcloud has considerable international experience working with gamers, and we're pleased to count Liquipedia's 38 million annual unique users among those we support. We look forward to working closely with both Liquipedia and Team Liquid as they scale both their content and platforms."

High-end servers support web and database for the site, while smaller servers drive testing and development for the company's new properties. The larger Team Liquid organization relies on dedicated OVHcloud bare metal servers as the core to online properties and Liquipedia.

"OVHcloud's approach is different – rooted in better performance and reliability through excellent uptime; burstable bandwidth capabilities that allow us to deal with immense traffic peaks; superior DDoS protection that's critical in absorbing and fighting against cyberattacks; and lower total cost of ownership considering the unlimited bandwidth and bare metal servers that we rely on to service millions of gamers and developers worldwide," said Erik Saler, head of Liquipedia. "This allows our team to invest more time and resources in talent, development, and growth – rather than being stuck with unnecessary vendor costs and hassle."

The Liquipedia team will leverage OVHcloud solutions as they introduce new features and platforms into the future. From growing to a multi-server setup for high availability in the event of physical hardware failure to separating web and database to horizontally scale as traffic to the site grows – the possibilities are endless.

To learn more about OVHcloud's full line of bare metal servers, please visit us.ovhcloud.com.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 datacenters across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability, and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom. https://us.ovhcloud.com/

About Liquipedia.net

Liquipedia is the world's largest esports wiki, made by - and for - the esports community. Liquipedia is the go-to resource for live updated results, tournament overviews, team and player profiles, and game information for 30 distinct games and esports, with new content being added daily. Holding strongly to its values of community, safety, and integrity, Liquipedia provides free access to the information on its wikis through an API and maintains a highly active community of contributors, volunteers, and esports enthusiasts. Learn more about Liquipedia at liquipedia.net and or join the conversation on Liquipedia's Discord.

