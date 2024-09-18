Ovia Health Expands Women's Health Offerings with Comprehensive Postpartum Experience

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends postpartum care be treated as an ongoing process rather than a single doctor's visit. However, estimates suggest that a significant number of women do not attend even one postpartum appointment, in part due to access barriers like lack of health insurance, transportation and childcare.

"The postpartum period is a precarious time for women in the United States. Current standards of care provide insufficient support for women who may be suffering from postpartum complications such as high blood pressure, depression, infection, or pregnancy-associated conditions such as preeclampsia or gestational diabetes, all of which can have life-long implications," said Dr. Leslie Saltzman, Ovia's chief medical officer. "Ovia's Postpartum Experience is the first personalized, digital program designed to help new mothers manage the postpartum period by offering tools, resources and reminders to support their health journeys."

The Postpartum Experience will be available to Ovia Health Plan and Employer members via the Ovia app beginning in October 2024. Key features and functionalities include:

Personalized Recovery Modes: Tools and resources that are tailored to each user's delivery type (e.g., vaginal delivery, c-section, VBAC), delivery complications, number of weeks/months postpartum and pregnancy risk factors to support women as they progress through pregnancy to postnatal recovery.

Tools and resources that are tailored to each user's delivery type (e.g., vaginal delivery, c-section, VBAC), delivery complications, number of weeks/months postpartum and pregnancy risk factors to support women as they progress through pregnancy to postnatal recovery. Symptom Tracking and Critical Alerts: Daily logs that allow users to track symptoms and monitor risk factors for common conditions such as pelvic floor dysfunction or hypertensive disorders. In-app notifications help indicate a symptom, mood or health need that should be discussed with a care provider, such as shortness of breath or heavy bleeding.

Daily logs that allow users to track symptoms and monitor risk factors for common conditions such as pelvic floor dysfunction or hypertensive disorders. In-app notifications help indicate a symptom, mood or health need that should be discussed with a care provider, such as shortness of breath or heavy bleeding. Mental Health Support: Screening tools, data-tracking and health programs that are designed to address the social and emotional aspects of the postpartum period, such as postpartum depression, peri/postnatal anxiety, returning to work and financial health.

The Postpartum Experience further expands Ovia and Labcorp's position as a leading, go-to source for women's health insights, offering new capabilities for personalized care experiences, fostering better dialogue between physicians and their patients, and empowering women to take control of their health.

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health by Labcorp is a leading digital platform dedicated to supporting the full spectrum of women's health from preconception through menopause. The platform's wide range of solutions includes 50+ clinical programs that aim to improve health outcomes, prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, and increase retention and return to work. Ovia Health by Labcorp is the only women's and family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions and has supported millions of women in their health and parenthood journeys since 2012.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA, and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Ovia Health