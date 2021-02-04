Ovie Mughelli Shares Big Game Party Fun with Tips on TV

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 6-foot-1, 250-pound Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade. Ovie shares his tips for watching and entertaining for the Big Game this year.

Ovie gives some Big Game entertaining tips!

SPICING UP GAME DAY RECIPES

Sabra Hummus is the perfect way to create incredible tasting, plant-based snacks for game day. The garnishes add so much flavor, like Supremely Spicy or Roasted Red Pepper. Take Classic hummus and drizzle buffalo sauce or olive oil and top with feta cheese! It always goes great with veggies, crackers, chips or a single-serve "jarcuterie." Pick up Sabra Hummus from the grocery store, Amazon Fresh or Walmart Plus. Sabra is available in more than a dozen flavors. Here's a bit of Big Game Day trivia, Americans will buy more than 7 million pounds of hummus between now and game day! For more information, visit sabra.com.

STOCK UP FOR THE BIG GAME

The greatest place to shop is Save A Lot, the ultimate game day solution for all grocery essentials, offering quality ingredients and value to its customers every day. Whether looking for ingredients to prepare snacks or cook up some mouthwatering chicken wings, Save A Lot provides quality entertaining essentials for a fraction of the cost of regular grocery stores. Now through February 9, visit savealot.com/sweepstakes to enter to win free groceries for a year. Savealot.com also has delicious recipes to serve for the Big Game.

NEW TECH TO SET THE MOOD

Experience the thrill of game day and set the mood with Philips Hue. Its variety of smart lighting solutions includes lamps, bulbs, light strips, and so much more. It offers more than 16 million colors and personalized control to illuminate the space in any team's colors. Philips Hue offers smart lights and accessories designed to amplify the entertainment experience, bringing the excitement of the Big Game into the living room with surround lighting that can sync to mimic the on-screen action. Amp up the thrill of game day and set the mood with Philips Hue. For more information, visit www.philips-hue.com.

MAKE THIS GAME DAY SPECIAL

Everyone loves a fun snack for the Big Game. For a special touch, especially for those that already love cereal, try an easy take on nachos. This recipe features PEBBLES™ Crisps topped with nuts, fruit, and a chocolate or marshmallow drizzle. It is fun and the family will be impressed. Starting this month, cereal fans can now enjoy two of their favorite cereals in a new, easy, snackable form, PEBBLES™ Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites. They deliver the same great taste as the iconic cereals, but in a unique, larger size, making them ideal for dipping, dunking, popping, and packing. They come in four varieties, Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES™ Crisps, and the original and new chocolate Honeycomb Big Bites. For more information: www.postpebblescereal.com or www.honeycombcereal.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

ovie-mughelli.jpg

Ovie Mughelli

Ovie gives some Big Game entertaining tips!

Related Links

Website

Video

SOURCE Tips on TV