Ovie Mughelli Shares Ideas for an All-Pro Tailgate With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenge of playing football during a pandemic is requiring fans to adjust the traditional game day experience this fall. The new normal means limiting the number of fans able to attend games, if they can attend at all. Former All-Pro Fullback Ovie has some creative suggestions for still making the game-day experience special.

DELICIOUS TAILGATING EXPERIENCE

Ovie share ways to still enjoy watch the game at home this year!

Tailgating starts with good food and great cheese. While Wisconsin has great football, they are best known as The State of Cheese. This is because Wisconsin wins more awards for cheese than any other state, region or country, and is the only state that requires a license to make cheese! A tailgate starts with a cheese plate and always have a cheese dip. Always choose a proven winner and look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging nationwide. This Fall, try recipes like Hot Chocolate with Mascarpone Whipped Cream or Pumpkin Brownies that features Crave Brothers Cheese. This Farmstead cheese company uses 100% green power and practices water conservation and recycling. They are carbon-negative and produce more power with their biodigester than their dairy and cheese company need. This is a great complement to the Ovie Mughelli Foundation which develops sports programs and gaming tools to teach kids about environmental issues and what they can do to save the planet. For more information, visit www.WisconsinCheese.com

ESSENTIALS FOR GAME DAY

Be prepared for game day, no one wants to be pulled away in the middle of a game to run out for supplies. Try goPuff, the ultimate game day solution delivering essentials right to the door in minutes! They deliver thousands of items from home needs and cleaning supplies to food, drinks and even alcohol in some areas, all in a matter of minutes and for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. Run out of chips and drinks, looking for a sweet treat, or need to clean up after the game, goPuff is the ultimate game day solution! Just visit goPuff.com or download the goPuff app to place an order.

MAKE GAMEDAY SPECIAL

Get the game-day going with GE Lighting's LED+ Speaker Bulb that doubles as a light bulb and a speaker. Listen to the big game from a light source. They can even be paired with the bulbs across the room for a high-quality surround-sound experience while hiding discreetly within a light fixture. The LED+ Speaker Bulb connects to a phone or other Bluetooth devices and it is so simple, no app, no wires, no WI-FI, no complicated setup! Plus get all of the energy-saving benefits of LEDs. Quality light and premium sound are truly as simple as screwing in a light bulb. GE Lighting's LED+ Speaker Bulb is sold at Lowe's and online at Lowes.com.

