Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc.

Apr 29, 2021, 17:00 ET

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 12, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2021.

1.     Election of Directors

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

Peter A. Dea

124,840,095

82.41%

26,650,131

17.59%

Meg A. Gentle

151,565,268

99.41%

899,878

0.59%

Howard J. Mayson

131,218,947

86.04%

21,282,697

13.96%

Lee A. McIntire

129,230,647

84.74%

23,265,857

15.26%

Katherine L. Minyard

151,508,527

99.36%

981,328

0.64%

Steven W. Nance

132,089,940

86.62%

20,408,379

13.38%

Suzanne P. Nimocks

147,477,878

96.71%

5,023,606

3.29%

Thomas G. Ricks

127,657,137

83.71%

24,843,191

16.29%

Brian G. Shaw

151,601,939

99.41%

898,025

0.59%

Douglas J. Suttles

151,395,423

99.25%

1,142,710

0.75%

Bruce G. Waterman

150,306,874

98.56%

2,192,207

1.44%

2.     Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

116,378,475

76.34%

36,075,631

23.66%

3.     Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

169,050,488

97.49%

4,353,795

2.51%

