Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting
May 06, 2024, 18:00 ET
DENVER, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 21, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024.
Election of Directors
Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
|
Shares For
|
Percent
|
Shares Against
|
Percent
|
Abstain
|
Broker Non-vote
|
Peter A. Dea
|
194,581,463
|
97.01 %
|
5,980,639
|
2.98 %
|
150,878
|
20,538,660
|
Sippy Chhina
|
200,244,944
|
99.84 %
|
317,144
|
0.15 %
|
150,892
|
20,538,660
|
Meg A. Gentle
|
198,470,251
|
98.95 %
|
2,099,327
|
1.04 %
|
143,402
|
20,538,660
|
Ralph Izzo
|
195,409,729
|
97.53 %
|
4,945,059
|
2.46 %
|
358,192
|
20,538,660
|
Howard J. Mayson
|
198,481,795
|
98.96 %
|
2,081,815
|
1.03 %
|
149,370
|
20,538,660
|
Brendan M. McCracken
|
198,830,113
|
99.13 %
|
1,735,065
|
0.86 %
|
147,802
|
20,538,660
|
Steven W. Nance
|
198,531,863
|
98.98 %
|
2,033,078
|
1.01 %
|
148,039
|
20,538,660
|
Suzanne P. Nimocks
|
188,947,158
|
94.21 %
|
11,604,010
|
5.78 %
|
161,812
|
20,538,660
|
George L. Pita
|
199,317,510
|
99.38 %
|
1,240,003
|
0.61 %
|
155,467
|
20,538,660
|
Thomas G. Ricks
|
188,827,826
|
94.24 %
|
11,525,314
|
5.75 %
|
359,840
|
20,538,660
|
Brian G. Shaw
|
197,404,723
|
98.42 %
|
3,154,579
|
1.57 %
|
153,678
|
20,538,660
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
|
Shares For
|
Percent
|
Shares Against
|
Percent
|
Abstain
|
Broker Non-vote
|
193,170,054
|
96.34 %
|
7,326,219
|
3.65 %
|
216,707
|
20,538,660
Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
|
Shares For
|
Percent
|
Shares Against
|
Percent
|
Abstain
|
Broker Non-vote
|
214,298,281
|
96.92 %
|
6,792,132
|
3.07 %
|
161,227
|
0
