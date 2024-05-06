Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

News provided by

Ovintiv Inc.

May 06, 2024, 18:00 ET

DENVER, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 21, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024.

Election of Directors

Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

194,581,463

97.01 %

5,980,639

2.98 %

150,878

20,538,660

Sippy Chhina

200,244,944

99.84 %

317,144

0.15 %

150,892

20,538,660

Meg A. Gentle

198,470,251

98.95 %

2,099,327

1.04 %

143,402

20,538,660

Ralph Izzo

195,409,729

97.53 %

4,945,059

2.46 %

358,192

20,538,660

Howard J. Mayson

198,481,795

98.96 %

2,081,815

1.03 %

149,370

20,538,660

Brendan M. McCracken

198,830,113

99.13 %

1,735,065

0.86 %

147,802

20,538,660

Steven W. Nance

198,531,863

98.98 %

2,033,078

1.01 %

148,039

20,538,660

Suzanne P. Nimocks

188,947,158

94.21 %

11,604,010

5.78 %

161,812

20,538,660

George L. Pita

199,317,510

99.38 %

1,240,003

0.61 %

155,467

20,538,660

Thomas G. Ricks

188,827,826

94.24 %

11,525,314

5.75 %

359,840

20,538,660

Brian G. Shaw

197,404,723

98.42 %

3,154,579

1.57 %

153,678

20,538,660

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

193,170,054

96.34 %

7,326,219

3.65 %

216,707

20,538,660

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

214,298,281

96.92 %

6,792,132

3.07 %

161,227

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304 

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Also from this source

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2024

DENVER, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2024 results conference call ...

Ovintiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Strong 2023 Operational Execution; Enhanced Capital Efficiency Expected in 2024 Highlights: Full Year 2023 Generated net earnings of $2.1 billion,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics