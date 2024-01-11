Ovintiv Names Sippy Chhina to Board of Directors

News provided by

Ovintiv Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 17:05 ET

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced that Sippy Chhina has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective January 15, 2024.

Chhina, 57, recently retired as a Partner at Deloitte Canada LLP, a leading multinational professional services network, where she held various roles since 2006. In addition to her client responsibilities, she also served as a member on the Board of Deloitte Canada and was a Vice Chair of the Firm. Prior to joining Deloitte Canada, Chhina served in roles of increasing responsibility with BDO LLP, including Partner from 1999 to 2006. She brings deep technical expertise in accounting, audit and financial reporting matters, extensive energy industry experience and professional services experience. Chhina immigrated to Canada from India in 1985, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. 

"We are very excited that Sippy is joining our board. Her diverse business experience and track record of excellence as a strategic advisor will expand the board's strengths," said Ovintiv Chairman Peter Dea. "Sippy's appointment builds on our commitment to meaningful engagement and sound corporate governance through our ongoing board refreshment process."

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting: 

Investor contact:
(888) 525-0304

Media contact:
(403) 645-2252

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Also from this source

Ovintiv Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of Common Stock by a Selling Stockholder

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced the upsize and pricing of a previously...

Ovintiv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by a Selling Stockholder

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV), (TSX: OVV) (the "Company" or "Ovintiv") today announced that NMB Stock Trust, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.