Ovintiv to Host its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2020

DENVER, CO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 7 a.m. MT on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, February 19. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The live audio webcast of the 2019 fourth quarter and year-end conference call, including slides, will also be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investor/Presentations and Events. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

