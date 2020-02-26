OVIO Business Solutions Honored for Exceptional 2019 Numbers

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OVIO Business Solutions, a privately owned sales and marketing company, recently announced it earned the prestigious Campaign Cup for stellar performance on behalf of a leading telecommunications client during 2019.

The company, led by CEO Jeffrey Moores outperformed other offices throughout Canada involved in the same campaign quarter over quarter for the entire year. As a result, OVIO Business Solutions was presented with the Campaign Cup trophy, presented to the office that achieves exceptional quality and sales metrics.

Moores praised his staff's dedication to achieving results quarter over quarter while keeping the company's values and culture at the forefront. "I'm most proud of our team's continued focus on continuing to improve no matter how successful we were in the previous quarter."

OVIO Business Solutions has swiftly adapted to market changes to provide its clients in telecom, energy, cable, water, and merchant processing industries with seamless connectivity with their customers. By favoring face-to-face interaction, OVIO Business Solutions' highly trained sales professionals create enduring relationships based on integrity, professionalism, and proven principles.

The company prefers to build leaders from within, rewarding hard work and work ethic in its company hierarchy. OVIO Business Solutions believes in supporting charitable causes such as Operation Smile.

About O.V.I.O. Business Solutions

A leading outsourced sales and marketing firm located in Toronto, Ontario, OVIO Business Solutions specializes in face-to-face sales and personalized marketing outreach, executed with professionalism and integrity on behalf of the client. For more information, call 416-331-9139 or contact them at http://www.oviosolutions.com/.

Contact: Jeffrey Moores

416-331-9139

SOURCE OVIO Business Solutions

