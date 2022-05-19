Oviva Therapeutics, a Cambrian BioPharma *PipeCo, announces Seed Financing and Exclusive License with Massachusetts General Hospital to Develop Therapeutics to Extend Healthspan in Women

Led by Daisy Robinton , PhD, Oviva aims to improve ovarian health and extend female healthspan through therapeutic innovation

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oviva Therapeutics, Inc. (Oviva), the women's health biotech company and a Cambrian Biopharma *PipeCo, today announced an in-licensing agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) of a family of patents, as well as $11.5 million in Seed funding, to develop first-in-class therapeutics to improve healthspan – the period of life spent in good health - in women. Oviva Therapeutics addresses the vast unmet need in women's health by expanding funding, research, and clinical development of treatments addressing female physiology, beginning with a focus on ovarian aging.

Dr. Robinton, a molecular biologist from Harvard University, will lead Oviva as Co-Founder and CEO. She joined Cambrian BioPharma as a Scientist in Residence in 2020 to build the foundation for Oviva. Robinton identified a gap in the field of longevity with an opportunity to improve women's health. Her intervention focuses on extending ovarian function, prompted by the fact that ovaries are the first organ to decline with age.

"Our healthcare system overlooks women's health at all levels, most notably menopause," said Dr. Robinton. "Menopause will happen to half the world's population, triggering a number of negative health conditions - including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, loss of bone density, immune dysfunction, declines in neurocognitive health, and a host of other maladies. We're uncovering novel insights into ovarian physiology to develop first-in-class therapeutics that improve ovarian function and prevent aging of the ovary. With this we hope to restore years of health and agency to women all over the world."

Working alongside Dr. Robinton are co-founders Patricia K. Donahoe, MD, Director of the Pediatric Surgical Research Laboratories and Chief Emerita of Pediatric Surgical Services at MGH, and Tenured Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and David Pépin, PhD, Associate Molecular Biologist at MGH and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Donahoe was among those who pioneered the earliest research on Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), a hormone responsible for sexual differentiation in the male, and along with Dr. Pépin defined the function of the AMH gene in the ovary. Most other natural hormones studied for as long as AMH have found clinical applications. The patents that Oviva has licensed were developed at MGH by Drs. Donahoe and Pepin and include analogs of AMH, which Oviva aims to develop for therapeutic use in women.

"There could not be a better time to take AMH from pre-clinical studies to the clinic for testing in women," said Dr. Donahoe. "Preserving or prolonging ovarian function will have a broad impact on the reproductive health of women at a time when reproductive rights are currently under siege."

"This collaboration with MGH will be one of the first of its kind to develop, test and bring to market new therapeutics specifically designed to improve women's healthspan through improving ovarian health," said Cambrian CEO James Peyer, PhD.

Oviva is developing an agent targeting folliculogenesis, the process wherein follicles within the ovary – each housing a single egg – mature to ultimately ovulate. This process eventually leads to the depletion of most of a woman's eggs and the subsequent triggering of menopause. "If we can control folliculogenesis by moderating the rate at which immature follicles are recruited for maturation," said Robinton, who also serves as Cambrian's Director of Women's Health, "we may be able to influence one of the fundamental causal factors of ovarian aging". By limiting folliculogenesis, Oviva aims to prevent the depletion of the ovarian reserve and in doing so extending ovarian function and female healthspan.

* Oviva is a majority-owned pipeline company (PipeCo) of Cambrian Biopharma, a multi-asset longevity biotech company developing therapeutics to first cure diseases and then develop treatments that prevent conditions before they occur.

About Oviva Therapeutics

Oviva Therapeutics, Inc. is leading a movement to improve women's experience of aging through biomedical research, development and advocacy. Oviva addresses the vast unmet need in women's health by expanding funding, research, and clinical development, and is currently developing first-in-class therapeutics to improve ovarian function and consequently extend female healthspan.

About Cambrian BioPharma:

Cambrian BioPharma Inc is building the medicines that will redefine healthcare in the 21st century – therapeutics to lengthen healthspan, the period of life spent in good health.

As a Distributed Development Company (or DisCo), Cambrian is advancing multiple scientific breakthroughs, each targeting a biological driver of aging. Cambrian's approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve the overall quality of life as we age. To date, Cambrian has 19 novel therapeutics in development across its pipeline. For more information, please visit www.cambrianbio.com or follow us on Twitter @CambrianBio and LinkedIn.

