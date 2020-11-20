Ovivo Acquires Industrial Wastewater Solutions Provider ALAR

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technology and systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the businesses of Alar Engineering Corporation, Alar Chemical Sales Inc. and Alar Leasing Inc. (together referred as "ALAR").

Based in Mokena, Illinois, ALAR is a direct manufacturer of wastewater treatment systems, a provider of pre-treatment and filter aid chemical products, while also offering parts, services and leasing of equipment to its clients. Established in 1970, ALAR is a 2nd generation family company that has built a growing and recurring business, through a strategic sales mix of equipment and consumables. ALAR has thousands of installations worldwide and serves a diversified and well-established customer base, focusing mainly on applications for industrial niche markets, such as Food & Beverage, Metal, Concrete, Paint & Coatings, Flexo Ink and Fat & Grease.

As part of Ovivo, ALAR will operate under the name Alar Water Treatment. Mr. Steve Gorski, ALAR's current National Sales Manager, will lead this business unit as General Manager.

"We are very excited to welcome the ALAR team to the Ovivo family. ALAR is a company with a long entrepreneurial history that fits well with Ovivo's culture. One of our key long-term objectives is to develop a strong presence in targeted industrial water and wastewater markets in North America and ALAR is a great addition towards this strategic goal. We will significantly benefit from ALAR's strong positioning, products and reputation in several industrial niches. We will provide ALAR with access to the necessary resources, technologies and expertise in order to accelerate its growth and fulfill its full potential as part of Ovivo,'' said Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo.

"ALAR's product line of dewatering equipment for industrial applications are very complementary to Ovivo's current offering and have great potential to flourish under the Ovivo umbrella. We are also delighted to add a chemical offering to our business and extend our service network with a Central US presence near Chicago,'' added Hiren Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Ovivo USA.

"Ovivo's approach was a unique opportunity for my brother Jeff, my sister Vickey and I to transfer the company we contributed in building over the past 35 years to a strategic owner who will sustain ALAR's legacy and support its growth plans for decades to come," said Paula Jackfert, former Chief Executive Officer and shareholder of ALAR.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 15 countries, and employs close to 1,000 worldwide experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten's investment holding SKion GmbH. For more information, visit our website at www.ovivowater.com.

For more information about Alar Water Treatment, visit www.alarcorp.com.

