Ovivo completes the acquisition of E2metrix to offer an integrated solution for destruction of PFAS in water and wastewater

Ovivo Inc.

15 Feb, 2024

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technologies and systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition of E2metrix Inc. ("E2metrix"), a Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, based technology company which specializes in innovative & clean electro-technologies that are particularly effective to destroy perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), commonly called the forever chemicals, and other emerging contaminants present in water and wastewater.

Ovivo completes the acquisition of E2metrix to offer an integrated solution for destruction of PFAS in water and wastewater (CNW Group/Ovivo Inc.)
Since December 2021, Ovivo and E2metrix have been exclusively collaborating to develop an onsite commercially viable treatment system to remove and destroy PFAS present in municipal drinking water and other wastewaters utilizing E2metrix' electrochemical oxidation technology at the heart of the integrated solution. The objective of this solution is to permanently safeguard public health and provide a viable onsite PFAS destruction option to our customers. In 2022, in conjunction with this exclusive collaboration, Ovivo made a strategic investment and took an equity participation in E2metrix to strengthen the partnership and accelerate the commercial development of the integrated solution.

Ovivo and E2metrix are piloting a joint solution in Alabama, USA, that has delivered impressive results to date with up to 99% reduction of PFOS and PFOA and over 85% reduction of total detectable PFAS in the water treated. These promising pilot results were presented by Ovivo and E2metrix at the Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference ("WEFTEC") on October 3rd, 2023. The integrated solution can not only remove PFAS, but it can mineralize these forever chemicals into their elemental parts of carbon and fluorine, allowing for the safe return of water with non-detectable PFAS back to the environment or to drinking water supplies. Ovivo and E2metrix are planning more pilots to test the solution for numerous applications, including other municipal drinking waters, municipal wastewaters, industrial wastewaters and landfill leachates across North America.

"Following a very successful partnership with E2metrix, acquiring the remaining shares of the company became a key strategic objective for us in order to accelerate the development and commercialization of an integrated solution to destroy PFAS in water and wastewater, and to help our clients comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed PFAS regulatory limits which will protect public health in our drinking water and in our environment for generations," said Pierre-Marc Sarrazin, Vice President, Corporate Finance, Development and Treasurer of Ovivo.

"We are grateful to have found the ideal partner in Ovivo, a company that shares our vision, culture, and passion for making a positive impact in the world of water. Ovivo's unique approach and entrepreneurial values were a perfect fit for the next chapter of E2metrix, preserving its legacy while propelling its growth in the future. I am especially enthusiastic that this partnership will enable us to continue our operations in Sherbrooke, Quebec, a city that has been our home and our inspiration for many years. We are proud to continue being part of the Quebec's innovation ecosystem and we look forward to contributing to its success and prosperity,'' said Mohamed Laaroussi, Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of E2metrix.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 18 countries and employs more than 1,400 worldwide experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten's investment holding SKion GmbH.

For more information about Ovivo, visit the website: www.ovivowater.com.
For more information about E2metrix, visit the website:  https://e2metrix.com/

