Ovizio Imaging Systems Announces iLine F and BioConnect Supply Agreements With Celgene Corporation

BRUSSELS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovizio Imaging Systems, a company providing an innovative microscopic imaging technology to the bioprocessing market, today announces the execution of supply agreements with Celgene Corporation for the automation of certain engineered T cell manufacturing processes.

Celgene will be using Ovizio's innovative on-line iLine F microscope, and the BioConnect system, a closed, single-use fluidic sampling system, to further automate the manufacturing of engineered T-cell investigational products and improve product control across their global manufacturing network. These agreements follow a technology development cooperative effort initiated in 2018.

Emilie Viey, CEO of Ovizio Imaging Systems: "We are proud to support Celgene's efforts in cell therapy, developing innovative programs for patients in areas of high unmet need. As a supportive technology partner, we are excited for the opportunities ahead as we continue our work with Celgene, seamlessly integrating Ovizio's innovative microscopy solution into their engineered T-cell products manufacturing process."

About Ovizio Imaging Systems

Ovizio Imaging Systems, founded in 2009, develops and commercializes a quantitative microscopic imaging platform technology based on patented Differential Digital Holographic Microscopy (DDHM). Ovizio is establishing its footprint in the Bioprocessing market, with a focus on Cell and Gene Therapy and Vaccine production.

About the iLine F microscope

The iLine F microscope uses Ovizio's proprietary technology, a unique Holograms-based method, for on-line, non-invasive, and label-free suspension cell counting and classification. Combined with a bioreactor, it continuously tracks objects in real-time and, at a single cell level; with high accuracy and enables automation of current manual processes.

About the Bioconnect Single Use System:

The BioConnect is a single-use disposable and autoclavable closed loop fluidics system, which is specifically designed with a cell-friendly membrane pump working like a heart. Thanks to an automatic and continuously flushing, cells flow through the imaging device and flow back to the bioreactor after holograms of the cells have been captured.

