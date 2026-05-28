The Minneapolis-based clinic—first in the U.S. selected by Alcon for WaveLight Plus—has now treated more eyes with the advanced platform than any other practice in the country

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OVO LASIK + LENS, a nationally recognized leader in advanced vision correction, today announced it has surpassed 1,500 WaveLight® Plus LASIK procedures—more than any other clinic in the United States. The milestone cements OVO's position as the nation's most experienced provider of Alcon's next-generation personalized LASIK platform, with the nearest competitor having performed fewer than 400 procedures.

Dr. Mark Lobanoff explains how Wavelight® Plus represents the next evolution in LASIK technology. Using advanced ray-tracing and FDA-approved innovations, it delivers personalized precision and proven results for every patient. Speed Speed

WaveLight Plus represents the first FDA-approved advancement in LASIK technology in over a decade. The platform uses ray tracing and Sightmap® diagnostic technology to create a "Digital Eye Twin"—a three-dimensional model built from more than 1,500 data points per eye—that enables a fully personalized treatment designed to deliver outcomes beyond standard 20/20 vision. In clinical studies, 100 percent of myopic eyes achieved 20/20 uncorrected distance visual acuity at three months.

In refractive surgery, experience matters. A clinic that has performed more than 1,500 procedures on a platform has encountered and refined approaches across a wide spectrum of patient anatomy—giving patients confidence that their surgeon and surgical team have the depth of experience to deliver optimal outcomes.

"The fact that the next closest clinic has treated less than one-third as many eyes with WaveLight Plus as OVO is a testament to our team's commitment to pursuing the best for every patient who walks through our doors," said Dr. Mark Lobanoff, founder and CEO of OVO LASIK + LENS. "While most Minnesota clinics continue to use old LASIK technology, OVO leads into the future with WaveLight Plus."

A History of Firsts

OVO LASIK + LENS was the first clinic in the United States selected by Alcon to perform WaveLight® Plus LASIK. That selection was not random—it was rooted in Dr. Lobanoff's two-decade track record of advancing refractive surgery technology. He is the creator of Phorcides, the analytical software that transformed topography-guided LASIK worldwide, and the architect behind Lochan, which powers Bausch + Lomb's global cloud-based cataract surgical planning platform. OVO also participates in multiple FDA research studies to bring next-generation vision correction technologies to market.

Dr. Lobanoff's leadership in LASIK innovation has earned recognition from Minnesota Monthly as a Top Doctor in Minnesota, and he is widely regarded as one of the most experienced refractive surgeons in the country. He is a featured surgeon on BestLASIKSurgeons.com, the nation's leading surgeon-led patient education platform for LASIK surgery.

What This Means for Patients

For patients considering LASIK, OVO's milestone means access to the most experienced WaveLight Plus surgical team in the country. Each procedure is performed personally by Dr. Lobanoff, and the clinic's volume translates directly into refined protocols, optimized workflows, and a team that has mastered every aspect of the WaveLight Plus platform.

WaveLight Plus addresses not only standard refractive errors like nearsightedness and astigmatism, but also the subtle optical imperfections that previous LASIK platforms could not fully correct. The result is sharper vision, reduced halos and glare, and a higher probability of achieving outcomes beyond 20/20.

OVO LASIK + LENS remains the only provider of WaveLight Plus in Minnesota. Patients interested in learning whether they are candidates can schedule a consultation at ovoeye.com.

About OVO LASIK + LENS

OVO LASIK + LENS is a nationally recognized vision correction center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, founded by fellowship-trained refractive surgeon Dr. Mark Lobanoff. The clinic was the first in the United States to offer Alcon's WaveLight® Plus LASIK and has performed more WaveLight Plus procedures than any other practice in the country. Dr. Lobanoff is the creator of Phorcides, the software that advanced topography-guided LASIK globally, and co-developed Lochan, Bausch + Lomb's global cloud-based cataract surgical planning platform. A Minnesota Monthly Top Doctor, Dr. Lobanoff has more than 25 years of experience in LASIK, cataract, ICL, and corneal crosslinking procedures. OVO offers the most advanced LASIK, cataract, and specialty lens procedures available, combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-first experience. For more information, visit ovoeye.com.

SOURCE Ovo LASIK + Lens