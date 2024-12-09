Ovo-Sexing Technology Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 105.848 Mn by 2031, Growing at 8.8% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, global ovo-sexing technology market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing emphasis on ethical practices for animal welfare and rising focus on the commercialization of in-ovo sexing methods.

Orbem GmbH

In Ovo BV

Respeggt Group

Omegga GmbH

eggXYt

SOOS Technology Ltd

PLANTegg GmbH

Agri Advanced Technologies GmbH

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The ovo-sexing technology market is expected to reach a value of US$ 105.84 million by 2031 from US$ 54 million in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Ovo-sexing is a term used to describe the process of determining the sex of bird embryos in their eggs without needing to hatch them. This technology is essential in the poultry industry, as knowing the sex of eggs early in the incubation process can improve efficiency and reduce waste. Ovo-sexing technology is based on analyzing the genetic or hormonal differences between male and female embryos at an early stage of development. As technology advances and new methods are developed, ovo-sexing could play a key role in the future of sustainable poultry farming. However, challenges related to cost, scalability, and accuracy need to be addressed to promote its widespread adoption. Increasing Emphasis on Ethical Practices for Animal Welfare: According to an article published by the University of Copenhagen in March 2024 , the global egg industry kills approximately 7 billion day-old male chicks every year due to their inability to lay eggs and provide high-quality meat. This activity has led to increased concerns about animal welfare and the ethical implications of culling male chicks by the poultry industry. Ovo-sexing technologies have the potential to address ethical challenges associated with male chick culling. Technologies such as in-ovo sexing allow producers to determine the sex of chicks before they hatch; thus, male chicks can be identified and eliminated before they are born, preventing the need for culling. Thus, adopting in-ovo sexing allows poultry producers to align their operations with ethical standards and animal welfare policies, which are increasingly mandated by regulatory bodies in various regions, particularly in Europe . Companies such as Hendrix Genetics BV and Innovate Animal Ag are involved in the research and development of in-ovo sexing technologies. Egg-producing businesses using ovo-sexing technology are viewed favorably by consumers and advocacy groups, enhancing their brand reputation. This shift in approach not only helps manufacturers meet consumer demand for ethical products but also positions them as pioneers of animal welfare. Ovo-sexing technologies contribute to sustainability by reducing waste and improving resource efficiency in poultry farming, making them a critical component of modern, responsible farming practices. Therefore, the growing concerns about animal welfare and the ethical implications of culling drive the demand for in-ovo sexing technologies. Market Expansion in New Geographic Segments: As the demand for ethical poultry production grows globally, manufacturers can target emerging markets where traditional practices are still prevalent. Although in-ovo sexing is currently concentrated within a few European countries, including Germany , France , and the Netherlands , it is garnering significant interest in other parts of the world. The growing traction is evident through commitments from state governments in India ; industry commitments in Mexico , Brazil , and Chile ; investments in R&D by Australian and Japanese governments; and the emergence of multiple startups in Israel developing these technologies. According to an article published by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India , in June 2023 , Maharashtra has committed to adopting in-ovo sexing technology to prevent the killing of male chicks. The state's Commissioner of Animal Husbandry has instructed district authorities to take action to stop the culling of chicks by using technologies that identify male embryos at an early stage. Expanding into new markets often requires forming strategic partnerships with local businesses, distributors, or agricultural organizations. These partnerships can provide businesses with valuable insights into local consumer behavior. For instance, in April 2024 , HatchTech, the parent company of an in-ovo sexing technology company named Respeggt, acquired Nytor, which has expertise in designing and developing molecular assays such as allantoic sampling tests used for in-ovo sexing. The partnership aims to reduce the costs of in-ovo sexing, making it appealing to all-layer hatcheries, even in countries without bans on chick culling. Thus, expansion strategies in new regions and countries offer lucrative growth opportunities to the in-ovo sexing market players. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Germany led the ovo-sexing technology market with a substantial revenue share, followed by France and Italy . Further, the US is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 54.00 Million Market Size by 2031 US$ 105.84 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.8% From 2023 to 2031 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific] South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America] Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Market Segmentation

Based on technique, the ovo-sexing technology market is segmented into noninvasive imaging, genetic editing, volatile analysis, sex reversal, and liquid-based analysis. The noninvasive imaging segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the ovo-sexing technology market is categorized into hatcheries and poultry farms. The hatcheries segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

The ovo-sexing technology market is mainly segmented into the US, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe , Israel , and Rest of the World.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the ovo-sexing technology market are Orbem GmbH, In Ovo BV, Respeggt Group, Omegga GmbH, eggXYt, SOOS Technology Ltd., PLANTegg GmbH, and Agri Advanced Technologies GmbH (AAT).

Trending Topics: Contract research organization, embryo sexing, gene editing, noninvasive imaging, poultry health, etc.

Conclusion

As the global demand for sustainable and humane farming practices increases, ovo-sexing technologies present a promising solution to address key challenges in poultry production, such as the culling of male chicks and resource inefficiency. Advances in automation, AI, and noninvasive detection methods are improving the efficiency, accuracy, and scalability of ovo-sexing systems, making them more accessible to a broader pool of poultry producers. Ovo-sexing contributes to reducing waste in poultry farming by ensuring that only the required number of male or female eggs are incubated, leading to more resource-efficient production processes. As ovo-sexing technologies become more cost-effective and scalable, they hold the potential to revolutionize poultry farming, making it more ethical, sustainable, and economically viable.

