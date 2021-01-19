Ovonex LLC Launches AquaHEMP - New Hemp-Based Product Line - Fueled by FireOrganix™

CZECHIA, and CHICO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovonex LLC, a leading European manufacturer of food supplements, today launched a new portfolio of CBD-infused products. The AquaHEMP product line is made from water soluble cannabinoids sourced from American hemp innovator FireOrganix™. AquaHEMP products will initially be available throughout Czechia, with expansion to new markets planned throughout 2021.

AquaHemp portfolio is fueled by FireOrganix

"The AquaHEMP product line was developed for consumers seeking to incorporate the benefits of hemp into their wellness regimen," said Dominik Lysek, Founder of Ovonex LLC. "To achieve the kind of quality and performance that consumers expect, we had very specific requirements for our ingredients and our supplier partner. We researched the breadth of products available and selected the water soluble ingredients from USA-based FireOrganix, who created a custom nanoemulsion formula that directly met our needs. As a European company, product quality is not enough. We need reliability in terms of product supply, quality, and responsive customer service. Not only does FireOrganix deliver in those areas, but their team also understands and complies with the myriad of EU requirements."

"We were thrilled to partner with Ovonex to launch these exciting products to the European CBD community," said Britt Johnson, Founder & CEO of FireOrganix. "This launch represents the first collaboration through our recently established international hub in the Czech Republic, and we look forward to continuing to bring our quality water soluble ingredients to exceptional new products in this growing market."

The AquaHEMP portfolio includes products with a broad spectrum profile -- CBD, CBDV, CBN, CBG, CBC – as well as products with CBD isolate. The portfolio offers unflavored drops, single serve shots and flavored oral sprays.

In the United States, FireOrganix has differentiated itself from other hemp/CBD providers by specializing in high-quality water soluble CBD ingredients. Fire Organix's proprietary process reduces the CBD particle size and uses an advanced delivery technology to mimic the body's natural system of absorbing fat-soluble ingredients. This technology is essential for the subsequent absorption of all cannabinoids. By way of this specialized process, the ingredient functionality is drastically increased, and 100% solubility is achieved.

As a result of the proprietary nano technology FireOrganix uses to create its ingredients, the water soluble AquaHEMP products are eight times more effective than other products using conventional hemp oil. Additionally, the products are certifed to be THC-free, all natural without artifical additives or chemical preservatives and non-GMO. The AquaHemp line is also suitable for vegans.

The AquaHEMP product line will be widely available in early January 2021 through the Czechian drug store chain DM and online at www.aquahemp.cz.

About Ovonex LLC

Established in 2013, Ovonex is food supplements manufacturing company operating in the European Market. The company is committed to producing high quality wellness supplements that enable consumers to live their best lives. All Ovonex products are produced safely and without harsh preservatives or unnecessary additives. For wholesale information, contact [email protected].

About FireOrganix™

FireOrganix™ specializes in the production of high-quality water soluble ingredients, made from hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of products to retail and wholesale companies in the nutraceutical, nutricosmetic, and functional foods industries. FireOrganix works with certified farms, reputable laboratories, and existing leaders in the hemp industry to ensure customers receive consistent quality and supply. For more information visit fireorganix.com.

