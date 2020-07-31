Ovox Morganville Gym & Training Announces the Opening of Their New Outdoor Gym

MORGANVILLE, N.J., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard of muscle beach – well OVOX Morganville has just launched muscle parking lot. As Coronavirus concerns continue – and gyms must remain closed, fitness enthusiasts are quite anxious to get back to a regular routine. However, without much guidance from the government – most gyms have been floundering or failing. OVOX is now the exception. OVOX has just unveiled their newest COVID creation - a beautiful complete covid safe tented 3000 square foot outdoor gym.

OVOX Morganville ( https://www.ovoxmorganville.com) Owner and Director Stu Rosenstein has more than 35 years of experience in the fitness industry. But he has never seen anything like what has happened during this pandemic. While the past 4.5 months have been incredibly challenging OVOX MORGANVILLE, the premier gym and training center in the Monmouth County area, has once again risen to the occasion and come up with an incredibly unique solution. Rosenstein's intense passion and unending determination to offer his members a great experience compelled him to think outside the box. "The fitness industry has been hit hard – we are experiencing a lot of unknowns. I felt compelled to do something for our members so they can get back on their fitness journey in some capacity." Thus, the OVOX outdoor gym was born.

The 3000 square foot outdoor OVOX gym is covered by an opulent tent and will remain operational into much of the foreseeable future. The outdoor gym includes turf and rubber flooring, music, fans, a full cardio section, multiple deadlift platforms, squat racks and a complete circuit of machines for every body part. Plus 24 hour security surveillance, sanitation stations and more. OVOX has not missed a beat or left any stone unturned with this endeavor.

Mr. Rosenstein would like to offer an in-person or virtual tour of his updated state-of-the-art OUTDOOR facility. (Link of outdoor facility directly below).

Train Outdoor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=41&v=uyV1gZQ6Yz0&feature=emb_logo

Train Safe Cardio:

https://youtu.be/-Co7Sv3eQNY

Train Safe Classroom:

https://youtu.be/lP8qBdvIA2A

Train Safe Gym Floor:

https://youtu.be/Q3LPU7mqb1c

Train Safe Locker Room:

https://youtu.be/EkC9qAzQ33g

Train Safe Thermal Camera:

https://youtu.be/QCKTVhkkjcs

Feel free to reach out to me for an interview, (virtual or in-person) tour, soundbites or insight into the quick, creative work and major financial investment this NJ gym has taken to keep its members happy and fit.

