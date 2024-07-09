OVR: Outdoor Vehicle Recreation Partners with Monterey Motorsports Festival to Showcase the Overlanding Lifestyle

OVRLAND OUTPOST will feature 30,000 sq/ft of Overlanding Rigs during Monterey Car Week

TORRANCE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OVR: Outdoor Vehicle Recreation, a premiere media brand that focuses on vehicle-based outdoor adventure, will curate a wide variety of new, classic, small, large, and electric overlanding vehicles on August 17th, 2024 from 2pm to 10pm at the Monterey County Fairgrounds located at 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA., in conjunction with Monterey Motorsports Festival .

Attendees can expect to see 30,000 square feet of overlanding rigs on display to showcase self-sufficient camping and off-road explorations. These vehicles will be outfitted with roof top tents, solar panels, awnings, showers, barbeques and anything else that enhances the enjoyment of recreating in the outdoors.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring and showcase some of the most capable overlanding vehicles to Monterey Motorsports Festival," said Jerry Tsai, Editorial Director of OVR. "We look forward to meeting and educating show attendees about OVR and overlanding."

From adventures in far-flung locations to camping with the kids on weekends, OVR covers life on the trail, in the campsite, and exploration of the hidden corners of our natural world. OVR looks forward to bringing some of the most capable vehicles for you to interact with at the Monterey Motorsports Festival.

"The Monterey Motorsports Festival is proud to partner with OVR: Outdoor Vehicle Recreation to bring the exciting and adventurous world of overlanding to our attendees," said Paolo Manca, Founder of Monterey Motorsports Festival. "This collaboration enriches our festival by showcasing innovative and versatile vehicles that epitomize the spirit of exploration and outdoor adventure. We look forward to an unforgettable event where enthusiasts can connect and share their passion for the overlanding lifestyle."

Below is a short list of confirmed vehicles:

ABOUT OVR: Outdoor Vehicle Recreation

OVR, launched in January 2023, is available in high quality print magazine, mobile optimized digital magazine and at www.OVRMAG.com . We are outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy spending time with friends and family in adventure-ready overlanding vehicles while immersed in our favorite outdoor activities. Please follow OVR on Instagram @OVRMAG or consider subscribing to OVR at https://account.ovrmag.com/subscribe .

About Monterey Motorsports Festival

The Monterey Motorsports Festival is an annual celebration of automotive excellence, bringing together car enthusiasts from around the world to experience the finest in motorsports, automotive design, and innovation. Held during the iconic Monterey Car Week, the festival features a diverse lineup of events, including car shows, racing exhibitions, and interactive displays. Dedicated to fostering a community of automotive passion, the Monterey Motorsports Festival offers something for everyone, from classic car aficionados to modern automotive enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com and follow us on Instagram @montereymotorsportsfestival . Grab your tickets here .

