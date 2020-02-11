Ovum Industry Report on Qualys VMDR®, Next-Gen Vulnerability Management End-to-End Solution

The research note, Qualys Readies Its Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Offering , by Rik Turner, principal analyst, Infrastructure Solutions at Ovum, acknowledges Qualys VMDR for addressing fundamental challenges organizations face in discovering, triaging and remediating critical vulnerabilities in the network. Ovum reports that VMDR provides an end-to-end, seamless and integrated cybersecurity workflow with built-in patching. Turner notes that VMDR extends the concept of xDR, where security is not simply a layer of threat visibility but is also integrated into the mitigation of risks. With VMDR, organizations not only know their most serious vulnerabilities, but they can take immediate action as well.

"Qualys has a long history of innovation, having launched its vulnerability management offering as a cloud service in 1999. That innovation continues today as the company launches the industry's first and only end-to-end VM platform – encompassing everything from asset discovery to vulnerability assessment and prioritization to patching and remediation," said Turner. "With VMDR, organizations can finally complete the vulnerability cycle within a single UI, delivering on the promise of driving Time to Remediation toward zero."

What makes VMDR a game-changing app is that it unifies the entire IT and security workflow into a single cloud app to identify any device that connects to the network in real-time. From there, it allows users to create and easily maintain an always up-to-date global IT asset inventory and asset groups, detect vulnerabilities in real-time, and prioritize, mitigate and remediate vulnerabilities across the entire global hybrid IT environment, which includes on-premises devices, endpoints, cloud, mobile, containers, web apps, and APIs.

VMDR uniquely provides customers with full visibility across their entire global IT environment and combines this with a state-of-the-art prioritization engine that also takes into account misconfigurations and digital certificate security exposures. Thus, providing the foundation for a comprehensive risk-based vulnerability management program that does not solely rely on CVE-based vulnerabilities and arbitrary risk scores, which can give a false sense of security.

"For many organizations, today's vulnerability management programs involve different teams, using multiple point solutions that often create more problems than they solve, including integration challenges, false positives, and most importantly, critical delays in the patching or mitigation process," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Qualys VMDR solves these issues, providing an all-in-one, cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle, significantly accelerating the ability for companies to respond to threats, and prevent breaches while drastically reducing licensing and operating cost."

Qualys will formally launch VMDR on February 25 at the Qualys Security Conference in San Francisco. Interested parties are requested to register to attend as space is limited.

