Ovum Names Keeper Security Among Industry Leaders in Password Management

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") today announced it has been named a leader in enterprise password management by UK-based research firm Ovum. The Ovum Market Radar: Password Management Tools examines the current password management landscape, analyzes top vendors and provides advice for enterprises considering, selecting and deploying a password management solution.

According to the report, password management tools need to be at the top of any organization's cybersecurity agenda since 80% of major breaches can be traced back to a single compromised identity. Of the top 12 vendors profiled in the report, Keeper is recognized as one of the most popular products used by businesses. Furthermore, the report recognizes Keeper Password Manager & Security Vault as the most popular password manager among individual consumers, and Ovum suggests evaluating enterprise products that originated in the consumer market so they can be extended to employees for personal use. The report states that Keeper has become a well-established cybersecurity platform that encompasses password security and management, secure file storage, encrypted messaging, advanced reporting, and dark web monitoring with BreachWatch®.

"Ovum's report reinforces the strong business case for password managers as a cost-effective cybersecurity solution, which is more important than ever since the average cost of a data breach now exceeds $4 million," said Darren Guccione, CEO & Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We're pleased with the depth of the report regarding the rapidly-growing, password management industry given the essential need to protect businesses of all sizes against password-related data breaches."

For companies evaluating password management solutions, Ovum's report suggests considering those that:

feature multi-factor authentication mechanisms;

have relevant certifications such as ISO 27001 for information security management; and

support the FIDO Alliance, which is an influential industry association working to promote authentication standards that reduce reliance on passwords stored on third-party servers.

When analyzing Keeper's Enterprise version specifically, the report highlights the product's ability to scale for any sized business with features such as role-based permission, team sharing, departmental auditing, and delegated administration that support business growth and digital transformation initiatives. In addition, Ovum highlights Keeper's zero-knowledge architecture, where all information is only accessible to the end user, its global channel partnerships and OEM relationships with security providers like RSA, Duo and Yubico and its long list of certifications, such as SOC2, TRUSTe, PCI DSS. Keeper is also the only password security company to achieve ISO 27001 certification.

To view the report, please visit: https://keepersecurity.com

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets with the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of 2018 and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award for 2019, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

