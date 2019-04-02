OWA announces $100 million+ expansion plans for Phase II

Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has continually invested in OWA over the last three years. With the addition of Phase II, CIEDA's investments will exceed $350 million+ towards advancing OWA's presence as a year-round Alabama resort destination.

"Being a substantial economic driver for the State of Alabama, we have continually invested into OWA's diverse entertainment offerings in an effort to provide visitors and residents with a one-of-a-kind resort experience," said Cody Williamson, President/CEO of CIEDA.

Keeping in line with OWA's theme of "big water," which is derived from the Muscogee Creek language, the decision was easily made to add the Gulf Coast's largest indoor waterpark to the next phase. Selecting this newest amenity will allow the beach experience to be available throughout the year.

"We chose to start the next phase with a large indoor waterpark because it allows our guests a year-round opportunity to play in the water," said Kristin Hellmich, OWA's Director of Marketing/PR. "whether it's cooling off their summer sun burns or escaping cold temperatures, this exciting new amenity will provide never-ending thrills."

Construction will begin this summer for all additions in Phase II. Tentative completion dates currently target the end of 2019 for the RV park opening, with an early 2021 opening for the hotel and indoor water park.



Downtown OWA currently features shopping, dining, and entertainment favorites like Wahlburgers, Groovy Goat, Fairhope Soap Company, and Pepper Palace to name a few. Paula Deen Family Kitchen and Legends in Concert will be added to the dining and entertainment lineup by summer 2019. Limited shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities remain for potential leasing partnerships. For more information on leasing or business partnerships opportunities contact, Greg Rawls, CIEDA Director of Business Development via email Leasing@visitowa.com .

For more information about OWA, go to VisitOWA.com.

About OWA®

OWA (oh-wah) has become known as a world-class, award winning entertainment destination owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Its authentic design celebrates the destinations rural roots and the area's natural beauty. The name OWA, which translates to "big water" in the Muscogee Creek language, was inspired by the 14-acre lake at the center of this unique development. OWA has the feel of a small Southern town that evolved through time with distinct districts, such as Downtown OWA and The Park at OWA, its amusement park.

OWA's 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites is now open to the public, as well as its 14-acre amusement park. The Park at OWA features more than 20 rides, in-park dining, a brand new splash pad and a variety of midway games. Enjoy retail and dining amenities admission-free in Downtown OWA. Check VisitOWA.com for full details and the latest events.

