Owain Morgan hired as 3Degrees' President of Markets

3Degrees

18 Oct, 2023

Morgan will lead development and trading of a growing suite of global environmental commodities that help organizations take immediate and impactful climate action

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Degrees, a leading global provider of climate solutions, has hired Owain Morgan as its President of Markets. In this role, Morgan will oversee 3Degrees' industry-leading Environmental Markets team in the development and trading of a growing suite of global environmental commodities that help customers take immediate and impactful action to meet their climate goals. Morgan brings more than 25 years of deep experience in emerging financial markets to bear as 3Degrees continues to expand its suite of products and technology solutions to deliver best-in-class service to its clients. That includes expanding into new products and markets to provide the most comprehensive set of climate management options possible.

"The markets we participate in are growing and changing quickly, and Owain brings significant expertise in systems, processes, risk management, and portfolio management that will be beneficial as we scale to meet our customers' growing needs," said 3Degrees CEO Steve McDougal. "I'm confident that Owain is the right person to lead our Environmental Markets team in this increasingly complex, and exciting, time of growth."

Morgan has led businesses at some of the most well-known financial services firms in the world, including JP Morgan and Bridgewater Associates. At JP Morgan, he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Product, where he was responsible for developing portfolio risk and analytics solutions, powered by technology that the firm sold to institutional investors. At Bridgewater, he was responsible for a team of 60 investment and tech professionals responsible for advancing risk management and portfolio construction. Most recently, he served as the Principal Consultant at Anakain Advisors, providing interim C-Suite services to private investment firms and their portfolio companies.

"I've spent my career so far helping to mature emerging financial markets, and I'm so excited to be able to apply that expertise to climate change at such a pivotal time for the climate solutions space," Morgan said. "I look forward to connecting with 3Degrees' customers and building solutions together based on their evolving needs. There is a lot of important dialogue right now in the voluntary market, which will ultimately propel our industry towards better, more impactful market-based solutions. 3Degrees is going to continue to be at the forefront of this evolution."

About 3Degrees

3Degrees is a Certified B Corporation that offers impactful climate solutions to help organizations achieve their climate goals and advance an equitable transition to the low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE 3Degrees

