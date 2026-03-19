OWASP GenAI Security Project Expands AI Security Frameworks Ahead of RSA 2026, Celebrates Continued Sponsor Support

New resources, a full week of RSA programming and growing industry adoption mark a milestone moment for the open-source AI security community

WILMINGTON, Del., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OWASP GenAI Security Project (genai.owasp.org), a leading global open-source and expert community dedicated to delivering practical guidance and tools for securing generative and agentic AI, today released its latest AI Solution Landscape Guides for LLM, agentic security and red teaming along with the GenAI Data Security Risks and Mitigations guide for 2026. As enterprises across every sector accelerate adoption of generative AI, the security frameworks and guidelines developed by OWASP's GenAI Security Project have become foundational references for practitioners, policymakers and vendors alike.

The OWASP GenAI Security Project continues to grow with more than 25k members today and expanding support from across the security industry that reflects the urgency organizations place on getting AI security right. The project welcomes eight new sponsors including Apiiro, Capsule, F5, Fujitsu, NeuralTrust, Starseer, Straiker and Tellus Digital, whose financial contributions help sustain the peer-reviewed, openly licensed research that the community depends on. Additionally, several sponsor alumni have been acquired by the industry's largest players, including SPLX by Zscaler, Pangea by CrowdStrike, Calypso AI by F5, Lakera by Check Point and Prompt Security by SentinelOne, underscoring the foundational role OWASP GenAI Project's frameworks have played in shaping the AI security market.

The Q2 2026 Updated Landscape Guide for LLM and Agentic Security expands the project's widely referenced AI Security Solutions Landscape — mapping the full LLM and Gen AI lifecycle across development, testing, deployment and governance — with two key additions: updated vendor and tooling ecosystem documentation and new agentic red teaming taxonomy that provides a structured, lifecycle-wide framework for identifying, measuring, mitigating and governing AI risk through coordinated adversarial testing, defensive validation and continuous feedback loops. The GenAI Data Security Risks and Mitigations for 2026 provides foundational guidance for securing generative AI systems, with a strong focus on the data layer, from training and fine-tuning datasets to user prompts and model outputs, identifying key risks and offering practical mitigation strategies.

Released ahead of the upcoming RSA Conference 2026, these guides join a growing body of peer-reviewed, openly licensed resources that are seeing rapid industry uptake, including:

OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications for 2026 – A globally peer-reviewed framework that identifies the most critical security risks facing autonomous and agentic AI systems.

– A globally peer-reviewed framework that identifies the most critical security risks facing autonomous and agentic AI systems. Guide for Secure MCP Server Development – Actionable guidance for securing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which are the critical connection point between AI assistants and external tools, APIs and data sources.

– Actionable guidance for securing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which are the critical connection point between AI assistants and external tools, APIs and data sources. OWASP SBOM/AIBOM Generator – An open-source tool designed to enhance AI supply chain transparency and security by generating AI Bills of Materials (AIBOMs), also known as AI Software Bills of Materials (AI SBOMs), ML-BOMs, or SBOMs for AI.

– An open-source tool designed to enhance AI supply chain transparency and security by generating AI Bills of Materials (AIBOMs), also known as AI Software Bills of Materials (AI SBOMs), ML-BOMs, or SBOMs for AI. OWASP Vendor Evaluation Criteria for AI Red Teaming – A practical guide for organizations assessing vendors that offer AI red teaming services or automated testing tools.

The GenAI Security Project will once again have a strong presence at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco from March 23–26, with four opportunities for attendees and community members to engage, learn and connect with project leaders and peers:

OWASP GenAI Security RSAC '26 Kickoff Party (Monday, March 23 | 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. | James Bong Building, Market Street, San Francisco) — Hosted by Straiker.ai, this networking event connects project leaders, experts and peers. Open to all RSA attendees and community members at no cost.

— Hosted by Straiker.ai, this networking event connects project leaders, experts and peers. Open to all RSA attendees and community members at no cost. OWASP GenAI Security Summit 2026 (Wednesday, March 25 | 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Moscone South, Room 303) — Bringing together practitioners and CISOs to share community-driven research, best practices and real-world insights on securing LLMs, GenAI and AI-assisted development. Requires ExpoPlus pass.

— Bringing together practitioners and CISOs to share community-driven research, best practices and real-world insights on securing LLMs, GenAI and AI-assisted development. Requires ExpoPlus pass. OWASP GenAI Security Open Workshop & Agentic Hackathon (Wednesday, March 25 | 2:00 –6:30 p.m. | DigitalJungleSF, 972 Mission St.) — A hands-on deep dive into agentic security challenges, featuring organizations implementing the OWASP Agentic Top 10 and a live hackathon using the FinBot Agentic AI Capture the Flag application. Open to all at no cost.

— A hands-on deep dive into agentic security challenges, featuring organizations implementing the OWASP Agentic Top 10 and a live hackathon using the FinBot Agentic AI Capture the Flag application. Open to all at no cost. OWASP GenAI Security Jungle Party of the Century (Wednesday, March 25 | 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. | DigitalJungleSF, 972 Mission St.) — Hosted by F5, Cap off your RSAC day with drinks, light bites and conversation with community members and project leaders. Open to all at no cost.

Scott Clinton, co-chair and co-founder, OWASP GenAI Security Project: "AI and agentic systems are no longer emerging technology. They are production reality, and the security community is still racing to catch up. The resources we're releasing ahead of RSA represent our most comprehensive view yet of what organizations need to build and deploy AI safely. We look forward to bringing those conversations to San Francisco."

Steve Wilson, Chief AI Officer, Exabeam; co-chair and co-founder, OWASP GenAI Security Project, said: "Since the 2023 launch of the OWASP Top 10 for Large Language Models, we've witnessed rapid acceleration in AI technology, from chatbots to agents to fully autonomous digital workers. Our ability to move faster than traditional standards bodies enables us to deliver timely, practical guidance that helps organizations deploy these technologies securely and responsibly."

Read the blog to hear what our new sponsors have to say about the project.

About OWASP GenAI Security Project

The OWASP Gen AI Security Project is a global, open-source initiative dedicated to identifying, mitigating, and documenting security and safety risks associated with generative AI technologies, including large language models (LLMs), agentic AI systems, and AI-driven applications. Our mission is to empower organizations, security professionals, AI practitioners, and policymakers with comprehensive, actionable guidance and tools to ensure the secure development, deployment, and governance of generative AI systems. Visit our site to learn more.

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SOURCE OWASP