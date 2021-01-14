OWC Acquires LumaForge and Jellyfish Technologies

The LumaForge Jellyfish product family consists of Jellyfish Mobile: The first plug-and-play video workflow server that comes with a handle. Jellyfish Mobile was designed to be on-the-go or, at least, out of the server room. It excels with teams of four to six editors working with 4K media on the road or at the office. Jellyfish Tower: Matches the ease-of-use and plug-and-play magic powers of the Mobile and is as powerful as something you'd find in your server room. It's quiet enough to stand on its own in your edit bay and powerful enough to take on 6+ editors working with 4K media and beyond. Jellyfish Rack: The most powerful in the lineup plug-and-play solution, intended to live alongside all your other fancy server room equipment. Jellyfish Rack is the preferred solution for ultra-high-bandwidth connectivity (25GbE/50GbE) and can seamlessly merge into the most complex enterprise network environments. All existing customers will be receiving direct communication regarding their support and upgrade paths within the coming weeks.

"I am excited to welcome the amazing LumaForge team and solutions into the OWC Family. This acquisition both strengthens our enterprise/server storage capabilities and enables an even broader lineup of solutions to serve the needs of video, photography, and music professionals with some really exceptional new offerings," said Larry O'Connor, OWC Founder & CEO. "Jellyfish and LumaForge customers will continue receiving the support and development, while this trusted technology will flourish and have a whole new level of support and engagement within the OWC family."

"There's no better home for our team and technology than OWC. A legendary brand with a reputation for great products and support that countless people depend on every day," said Josh Minney, CEO, LumaForge. "We've always admired what Larry and his team have built, and we are all excited to actually be a part of it."

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Headquartered in Burbank, CA, LumaForge has been working with 4K imagery since 2006 and has developed a cost-effective data and color pipeline based around products from Apple Corp, Blackmagic Design, SEIKI Digital, MAGMA and high-speed 4K storage from Areca CineRAID.

