OWC Announces ArGest® IngestPro Software For macOS

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces ArGest® IngestPRO, simple yet comprehensive software for ingesting BRU, LTFS, and tar files on your Mac. ArGest® IngestPRO removes the guesswork of what tape format you might receive from clients and other sources.

ArGest® IngestPRO automatically identifies if the tape has BRU, LTFS, or tar files, and with one simple click, you start ingesting the tape data to your Mac with library support enabled. You can also ingest data from HDDs/SSDs/CDs/DVDs and camera cards for a comprehensive ingest tool. Bottom line, if you can connect the media type to your computer, ArGest® IngestPRO can process it.

ArGest® IngestPRO is customizable and cost-effective for the ultimate in control. A one-window control menu offers the choice of ingesting specific content by folder or file name. You can also maximize your tape library investment by choosing to overwrite existing files.



ArGest Ingest® PRO Highlights:

Comprehensive: ingest data on BRU, LTFS, and tar tapes, disks, and camera cards

Custom: choose to ingest specific content only

Simple: choose your source type, source device, tape type, and click that's it

Convenient: ejects tape from the drive when ingest is complete

Cost-effective: get most use life from tapes by choosing to overwrite existing files

Risk-free: view utilization demonstration videos from our support department prior to purchase

Pricing & Availability

ArGest® IngestPRO is available to order on the OWC Software Store for $999.

System and Device Requirements

OS Requirements: Compatible with macOS 10.10.6 and later. Device requirements: BRU, LTFS, or tar formatted LTO tape, hard drives, solid-state drives, camera cards, and other removable media.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. ArGest is a registered trademark of OWC. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

