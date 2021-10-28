OWC Announces Aura Pro NT High-Performance NVMe SSD for 2016-2017 MacBook Pro non-Touch Bar

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces OWC Aura Pro NT high-performance NVMe SSD for 2016-2017 MacBook Pro non-Touch Bar. The 2016-2017 13-inch non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro's factory SSD has served you well. But today's apps and OS updates require more install space. Video and photo resolutions are increasing, making files bigger. The best choice you can make to give your MacBook Pro the capacity to do more is to upgrade it with the OWC Aura Pro NT. With up to 16x more space over factory drive options, this high-performance SSD will keep your Mac running optimally for years at a fraction of the cost of buying a new model while keeping all your settings just the way you like them.



The OWC Aura Pro NT joins the broadest lineup of SSD upgrades offered for Apple laptops. Beginning with the world's first MacBook Air SSD in 2010, the Aura name has been synonymous with innovative engineering that delivers the highest performance and reliability available today. The OWC Aura Pro NT advanced flash management and SLC caching technologies continue the leadership lineage; enabling you to rip through production-level audio, design, and photography workflows, or just everyday file transfers/backups at speeds of up to 2720MB/s.1



All the features and "technospeak" of an SSD upgrade don't mean a thing if you don't know how much of a particular file type it can hold. For every 1TB of the OWC Aura Pro NT drive capacity, you can store up to 200,000 photos, 250,000 standard quality songs, 38,000 high-quality songs, 200 high-definition movies, 1330 minutes of GoPro 4K footage, OR 4.3 million MS Office documents.2

OWC Aura Pro NT Highlights:

Spacious: Store and access all your data with up to 16x more capacity vs factory-installed drive options

Store and access all your data with up to 16x more capacity vs factory-installed drive options Pro Level Performance: Up to 2720MB/s for faster A/V workflows, back-ups, app/gaming load times, system responsiveness, and more

Up to 2720MB/s for faster A/V workflows, back-ups, app/gaming load times, system responsiveness, and more Advanced Technology: The latest flash management design for the highest reliability, the best performance and incredible longevity

The latest flash management design for the highest reliability, the best performance and incredible longevity Complete: Includes tools for easy DIY install

Includes tools for easy DIY install Worry-free: 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

OWC Aura Pro NT is available to order on Macsales.com starting at $89.00, with capacities ranging from 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Select models includes Acronis True Image OWC Data Protection, the only personal data management solution that combines backup and ransomware protection.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

1 Up to 2720MB/s sequential read/write (max) performance based on testing a 1.0TB OWC Aura Pro NT installed in a 13-Inch MacBook Pro (Mid-2017) running AJA System Test (4K-Full resolution, 64GB file size, 10bit RGB codec, single file test). Performance will vary depending on drive and application used.

2 Storage examples for illustrative purposes only. Individual results may be different based on variety of factors including specific file size and format, settings, features, software, and other factors. Storage estimates based on the following:

10-megapixel camera with 5MB image sizes

4-minute average 4MB MP3 songs

4-minute average uncompressed Apple Lossless (ALAC) songs

1080p HD videos with 5GB average file size

60FPS 24GB/hr

250KB average MS Office document file size

40GB average game sizes

