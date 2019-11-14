OWC Announces Complete Line of Docking Solutions Compatible With New MacBook Pro 16-inch

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of hard drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits , has announced that their complete line of award-winning docking solutions is compatible with the newly-released MacBook Pro 16-inch. While the newest MacBook Pro offers a large Retina display and next-generation graphics, it also offers fewer ports and connectivity options than tech users might need. OWC is here to help with a complete line of docks to keep workflows completely connected, no matter the setting.

Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock

The newest in the line, and designed for pro creative workflows, the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is an on-location and post-production "mission control" featuring 10Gb Ethernet, front-side CFast and SD card readers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.1 ports, and full support for eSATA devices and drives. On location, the dock is a huge asset, helping manage multiple card uploads efficiently. When back in the office or studio, the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock has the power and ports needed to manage any workflow. The dock is compact, allowing easy organization of peripherals and keeping workspace free of clutter. Its 10Gb Ethernet connection allows top- speed connectivity, and with 60W of pass-through charging, the new MacBook Pro 16-inch will be ready for mobile use.

USB-C Travel Dock

In today's workforce, the office is wherever the work is — that day. OWC's USB-C Travel Dock keeps vital connections on-hand wherever needed: on-set, on location, at the studio, in a conference room, or lounging at a coffee shop. The Travel Dock transfers up to 100W of pass-through charging from a USB-C power adapter, ensuring users are powered up and ready to deliver a client presentation or download the day's last shots. With five essential ports and just one cable, users are ready to display, charge, connect, and import while on the move. The USB-C Travel Dock features an HDMI port for easy display connections up to 4K resolution and can be used via bus power when users don't have access to a power outlet. Or use the MacBook Pro's USB-C adapter to deliver up to 100W of pass-through power and use the open port on your computer to connect another device. And with its tiny size, it's the perfect holiday stocking stuffer for every tech user.

Thunderbolt 3 Dock

With its 14 ports of connectivity thoughtfully placed, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock delivers convenience while keeping desktops clutter-free. The dock's front is designed for the easy connection of portable devices, headphones and media cards, while the rear features a multitude of ports for your devices so cables stay out of sight. With its single connection to the MacBook Pro, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock makes coming and going from a desk a much quicker and easier endeavor. The carefully chosen ports and functionality bring a new world of possibilities to the desktop, but OWC also worked to ensure the Thunderbolt 3 Dock is built to last. A seamless design wrapped in a single piece of aluminum brings a rugged exterior to endure the day-to-day, while maintaining a stylish design that complements any workspace.

USB-C Dock

The OWC USB-C Dock's 10 ports of connectivity versatility allows users to link five USB devices, charge two power-demanding USB devices, connect to wired Gigabit Ethernet, download images and videos from the front mounted SD card slot, listen to or capture audio via the 3.5mm audio jack, and connect to a second display, TV, or projector via Mini DisplayPort or HDMI. All that connectivity makes it easy to tap into digital needs and utilize the new MacBook Pro 16-inch to perform double-duty as a desktop workstation at home, in the office, or in the studio. Forget about messing around with dongles and adapters to connect everything, the OWC USB-C Dock makes it easy to connect an entire workflow. And leave that power adapter in the travel bag, as the USB-C Dock charges laptops as well.

Dock Ejector App

OWC Dock Ejector safely disconnects all connected drives in a single click. Designed by OWC hardware and software engineers, Dock Ejector ensures all data is written before disconnection, saving time and protecting against data loss. Ideal for fast-paced workflows, use it to move quickly between workstations and get the most out of your dock.

In addition to award-winning docks, OWC also offers the most complete line of external storage solutions, adapters, accessories and more to allow tech users to take their machines to the absolute max. The complete line of OWC Docks and products are available for purchase now at MacSales.com, so new MacBook Pro owners can be prepared to create as soon as their machines arrive.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is available 24/7, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

