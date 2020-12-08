OWC Announces Copy That App for iOS and iPadOS

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits announces OWC Copy That, an app that lets you easily copy photos and videos from your iPhone / iPad directly to external storage devices. It gives you the ability to select what you want to copy, where you want to copy, and how you want to copy your data and is available now for iOS and iPadOS.



With Copy That, OWC has taken the guesswork out of data backup. The process is simple. Connect your iPhone or iPad to an external drive. Select the type of media you want to copy and how you want to copy it. Then click the "Copy That" button, and you're done. Whether you are a hobbyist out in the field taking nature photos, an influencer shooting daily videos, or you're just an enthusiast taking family pictures, OWC Copy That lets you free up storage on your device, duplicate and protect your valuable data.

OWC Copy That includes smart copy functions that streamline the copy process. You can exclude screenshots and selfies and decide what you want to do with existing files. OWC Copy That puts you in control of your data. These settings are sticky. Once they are set, they become your default settings until you change them. This makes it a breeze to copy files in batches whenever you need. No longer do you have to click and click to copy photos and video. OWC Copy That makes the process quick and easy.

OWC Copy That Highlights

More room: transferring photos and videos to an external drive frees up space on devices enabling space for additional apps and OS upgrades

Extends use life: great for limited storage space older iOS devices

Effortless sharing: external drives make it much easier to share files with desktops, laptops, and other users

Copy Anywhere: transfer files to almost any destination including attached external storage, even network shares

Duplicate with ease: once data is copied to external storage, data duplication and backups are easier and faster

Works with iOS and iPadOS

"As a leader in the storage space, it makes sense that we would expand OWC's years of data knowledge and offer this innovative iOS app into our product family," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "Coping data is just not as easy as it should be until now. OWC Copy That takes the guesswork out of selecting and copying various files, photos, etc., from Apple iOS devices. A product many of us at OWC have wanted, and we believe you do too."



Pricing & Availability

OWC Copy That is available now for free in the App Store. At launch In-app, purchases will be discounted for a limited time priced at $.99 and will move to $2.99. The special price is valid through the end of the year. In-app purchases will include Verified Copy, a more secure way to copy, verify copies of data by comparing to originals and Delete From Device, the ability to delete items from the iPhone or iPad.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

https://www.owc.com

