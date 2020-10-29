OWC Announces Envoy Pro Elektron The Fastest, Toughest Mini-Sized USB-C Bus-Powered SSD

The OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is the fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD in the universe. Pocket-sized tiny, this USB-C bus-powered drive is crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for editing/saving personal and work files anywhere at up to 1011MB/s real-world speed. That's like transferring 91 high res photos* per second or a 5GB movie in less than five seconds. The sleek, cool running aircraft-grade aluminum storage solution with drive status LED operates silently without a power adapter. With the included USB-C cable and Type-A adapter, the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is plug and play compatible with Macs or PCs produced over the last decade, current models, and well into the future; as well as iPad Pro and Chromebook tablets.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron Highlights:

Superfast for all: save, backup, and edit personal and work files with up to 1011MB/s real-world performance

OWC Aura SSD powered: advanced NVMe technology delivers up to twice as fast performance compared to other portable SSDs

Universally compatible: Plug and play with Thunderbolt and USB Macs or PCs produced over the last decade, current models, and well into the future, as well as with devices like the iPad Pro and Chromebooks

Built like a tank: Crushproof, dustproof and waterproof IP67 rated

Tiny: pocket-sized to go anywhere easily

Bootable: start working and launch apps in seconds

Informative: LED for at a glance confirmation of power and activity status

Cool: heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum housing for silent, throttle-free performance

Connected: included USB-C cable with Type A adapter plugs into to any machine anywhere

Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

"With technology, we always want to go smaller, faster, lighter and rugged and the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron does just that," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "This pocket-sized, tiny, crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof drive provides superfast, pro-grade speeds and up to 2.0TB capacity in the palm of your hand so you can edit and save wherever, whenever with virtually any Mac, PC or tablet."

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Envoy Pro Elekton is available now through MacSales.com in capacities of 240GB and 480GB starting at $99.00 with 1.0TB and 2.0TB shipping in early and mid-November.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC) was founded in 1988. We are dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher through intelligent technology. We're focused on sustainability: OWC solutions are built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize their technology investment. Business sustainability is our priority. OWC's on-site renewable energy-powered headquarters are among the first in the world to receive the LEED Platinum award. Our unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY/informational videos and award-winning technical support team supports your technology needs long after you make a purchase. From the home desktop, to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio, to the movie set, and beyond… we've got you covered, so you never have to compromise.

*File size of high res photo is 11MB each.

SOURCE OWC

