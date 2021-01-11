OWC Announces High-Powered 6 Port USB-C Travel Dock E for Macs, PCs, iPads, Tablets, or Phones

Based on the original award-winning OWC Travel Dock, the new OWC USB-C Travel Dock E offers fast and reliable sharing, streaming, and surfing. Nothing can quash productivity faster than slow, low-quality Wi-Fi, but the OWC USB-C Travel Dock E isn't going to let you down. Its Gigabit Ethernet port has an industry-standard connector so that you can plug in anywhere for a speedy server connection, uninterrupted downloads, and reliable file transfers.

Unlike other mini docks that sacrifice usability to remain portable, the OWC USB-C Travel Dock E packs a heavyweight punch akin to a desktop dock. This compact dock is about the size and weight of a hockey puck, and it can be used via bus power when you don't have access to an outlet. Or, connect a USB-C power adapter to the OWC USB-C Travel Dock E USB-C power delivery port to charge your device with up to 100W of power on the go or when working from home.

When finished using the OWC USB-C Travel Dock E, you can safely disconnect it in one click with the free OWC Dock Ejector software. The OWC Dock Ejector was designed by OWC hardware and software engineers to ensure all data is written to one or more connected drives before disconnection, saving time and protecting against data loss.



OWC USB-C Travel Dock E Highlights

Make a powerful presentation on a 4K HDMI display

HDMI display Share, stream, and surf quickly and reliably fast with standard RJ45 Ethernet 1000BT networking

Transfer files with storage devices in a blink of an eye

Charge up small mobile devices for on-the-go use

Ingest photos and movies directly from media cards with the SD card reader

Enjoy the convenience of a full-sized keyboard or mouse with your notebook

Connect it to Macs, PCs, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices

Worry-free: Up to 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

"We are so proud to keep the OWC Travel Dock product family going strong," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E is a great update to an award-winning product."





Pricing & Availability

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E will be available Q1 2021 in Space Gray for $64.99 at MacSales.com.

The customer-favorite and award-winning OWC USB-C Travel Dock continues to be available as well. Users can choose from four colors to best complement their gear and get connected to notebooks, displays, and more as needed on the go. Starting at only $54.99, this Travel Dock is fully compatible with all Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs & PCs.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

