OWC Announces Innovative Storage, Connectivity, iOS And iPadOS Solutions For New iPad mini, iPad And iPhone 13

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces storage, connectivity, iOS, and iPad OS solutions for the new iPad mini, iPad And iPhone 13.



Now that the new iPad mini has USB-C, your connection possibilities are endless. OWC has some fantastic storage solutions. From on-the-go to work from home, OWC has you covered for all your storage needs.



OWC Envoy Pro Elektron

The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD in the universe. It's crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere when connected to the new iPad mini.



OWC Envoy Pro FX

The Envoy Pro FX portable SSD provides out-of-this-world performance and is the first of its kind universal Thunderbolt drive to work via USB-C and USB-A. Plug it into yesterday's and today's Thunderbolt and USB-equipped Macs and PCs. Plug it into tomorrow's Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 machines, and it works great with the new iPad mini.



OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub

The compact Mercury Elite Pro Dual is equipped and ready to give you its best performance with any USB-equipped Mac, PC, or tablet from nearly the last decade. Designed to handle diverse workflows, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual offers up to 36TB of storage capacity plus a built-in high-powered USB hub for accessory connectivity and device charging, quickly making it the centerpiece of your digital desktop. You don't need to worry about what system you have. The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub is there to provide the performance, data capacity, and hub capability your digital office needs.

OWC offers a range of dock and cable solutions for connectivity to help you build the perfect on-the-go or at-home workstation for iPad mini.



OWC USB-C Travel Dock

With 5 essential ports, up to 100W of pass-through charging, and just one cable, the USB-C Travel Dock is ready to display, charge, connect, and import while you're on the move. It is palm-sized and lightweight; it slips easily into your bag and stays neat and tidy with built-in cable storage.



OWC 10-Port USB-C Dock

The perfect desktop addition for the new iPad mini featuring 10 ports, USB-C Dock brings the connectivity you need back into your day-to-day. Complete with five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports - including two high-power charging ports and one USB-C port - you can reconnect and charge your current and future devices. The USB-C Dock also features Gigabit Ethernet, a newly added Mini DisplayPort for the professional / prosumer wanting a diversity of display options, and combo audio ports along with an SD card reader for even more connectivity.



OWC Thunderbolt Hub

For the first time, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you've always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub's four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port massively expand your connection possibilities. Now you can do more effortlessly on your Apple M1 Mac or iPad, any Apple Intel-based Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC. With the new iPad mini, you can now connect it to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub and use it as a USB-C hub.



OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable

Take the guesswork out of what cables you need for your entire technology setup. The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is a plug-and-play safe solution for connecting any Mac, PC, iPad, or tablet via Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. With lab test certified 100% universal USB-C compatibility and performance, whatever your devices – this Type C to Type C connection solution ensures you'll always have the right cable that works.

When it comes to the iOS and iPadOS ecosystem, OWC offers the perfect file management solution that works across all iPad and iPhone models.



OWC Copy That

A genuinely innovative iOS app that lets you easily copy photos and videos from your iPhone / iPad directly to external storage devices. It gives you the ability to select what you want to copy, where you want to copy, and how you want to copy your data and is available now for iOS and iPadOS.

"As a leader in Thunderbolt integration and accessories, OWC is proud to offer these innovative solutions for the new iPhone 13, iPad, and iPad mini," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "It's terrific to have USB-C added to the new iPad mini. This connection opens up a whole new world for more devices revolutionizing workflows for on the go or working from home."



Pricing & Availability

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $99.00

OWC Envoy Pro FX 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $199.00

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub 0GB to 36TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $149.00

OWC USB-C Travel Dock is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $54.99

OWC 10-Port USB-C Dock is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $119.00

OWC Thunderbolt Hub is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $179.00

OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now in 0.72M and 2.0M Macsales.com from MSRP $24.00

and Macsales.com from MSRP OWC Copy That is available now for free on the Apple App Store with in-app purchases for MSRP $2.99

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

