OWC Announces Mac Compatibility for New Thunderbolt Hub

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub offers the new Thunderbolt hubbing technology. You can now have four Thunderbolt ports, plus one USB port on your new Apple M1 Mac, Apple 'Intel' Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC with this compact hub. You can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector. Support up to two 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display. Add high-performance storage, including NVMe solutions, and generally make your workflow work for you by adding A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse – all through a single Thunderbolt port. Accessories with past, present, or future USB or Thunderbolt interfaces connect to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub .

OWC Thunderbolt Hub Highlights :

The Thunderbolt hubbing technology you've always wanted: Made possible for the first time by OWC, you have four fully functional Thunderbolt ports for your computer. All Thunderbolt ports are backwards compatible for USB too.

Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine.

Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/ 6K / 8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it.

displays or one 5K/ / display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it. Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus-powered devices.

Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting.

Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot™ for anti-theft cabling.

OWC ClingOnTM ready: secure your Thunderbolt (USB-C) connections to prevent work session interruption and possible data loss from cable strain and accidental disconnect inactive, heavy traffic flow workspaces.

"Mac users, like me, have been waiting years to add more Thunderbolt ports," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "And now, thanks to OWC and the new macOS 11 BigSur, we can finally do it! For those of us with lots of Thunderbolt – we can now have even more bus-powered devices, better manage our device chains, and even optimize for better device performance. Adding more devices and creating new workflows to optimize better workflows just got a whole lot easier."

Pricing & Availability

The fully Mac and PC/Windows certified OWC Thunderbolt Hub is available now for pre-order through MacSales.com for $149.00 and will begin shipping in early-December.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC) was founded in 1988. We are dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher through intelligent technology. We're focused on sustainability: OWC solutions are built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize their technology investment. Business sustainability is our priority. OWC's on-site renewable energy-powered headquarters are among the first in the world to receive the LEED Platinum award. Our unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY/informational videos and award-winning technical support team support your technology needs long after you make a purchase. From the home desktop, to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio, to the movie set, and beyond… we've got you covered, so you never have to compromise.

